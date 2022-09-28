Study Shows the Dangers the Covid Vaccine Has on Women's Health

What was once deemed as “misinformation” by the Biden administration another study has confirmed the implications the Covid-19 vaccines have on women’s health.

A large study conducted by the National Institutes of Health found that women of childbearing age who got the Covid vaccine are at heightened risk of 14 different conditions including having a miscarriage, fertility issues, fetal cardiac arrest, and menstrual abnormality.

“Pregnancy and menstrual abnormalities are significantly more frequent following COVID-19 vaccinations than that of Influenza vaccinations. A worldwide moratorium on the use of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy is advised until randomized prospective trials document safety in pregnancy and long-term follow-up in offspring,” researchers of the study concluded.

Compared to those who did not receive the Covid jab, vaccinated women experienced an increase of less than one day in their menstrual cycle, which can cause health problems down the line.

“There’s enough of a safety signal in our research in looking at VAERS that we should pause the vaccines until they are studied more in-depth,” Claire Rogers of the Truth for Health Foundation told the Epoch Times.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) released a press release acknowledging there may be a link to fertility issues from the vaccine, cautioning women who plan to conceive.

Before the study was released, public health officials claimed the vaccine would do no such harm, however, the findings contradict their statements.

At the beginning of 2021, a New York Times article by Alice Lu-Culligan and Dr. Randi Hutter Epstein at Yale School of Medicine claimed that there was“no data linking the vaccines to changes in menstruation.”

However, in a recent letter, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky admitted to giving false information on the vaccines saying that there have been four adverse events linked to the Covid vaccines including severe allergic shock, blood clotting, Guillain-Barre Syndrome, and heart inflammation.