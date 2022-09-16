DeSantis Puts Democrats in Their Place After They Attack Him For Shipping Illegals to Other States

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) is defending his action of sending illegal migrants who arrived in Florida to liberal cities, saying that the sunshine state will not be a “sanctuary state.”

After liberals began to freak out over DeSantis sending illegal migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, he refused to bow down to them. Instead put his foot down even harder than he has already.

DeSantis began by calling out President Joe Biden and his poor handling of the southern border, which has caused havoc on the nation.

“We take what is happening at the southern border very seriously, unlike some, and unlike the President of the United States, who has refused to lift a finger to secure that border… you’ve had millions and millions of people pouring across illegally; record amount of fentanyl coming into our country; it is absolutely killing Americans in record numbers; of course you have criminal aliens,” DeSantis said during a press conference.

Calling Democrats “frauds,” DeSantis also said that they are “virtue-signaling,” which is destroying the country.

The Florida governor continued to remind Americans of how the Biden administration was secretly flying illegal immigrants to different areas of the country.

“I would just note: Biden would fly people in the middle of the night, dump them all across this country; there was no warning on any of this. They’re doing it and they’re farming people out all around… and all of those people in D.C. and New York were beating their chests when Trump was president, saying they were so proud to be sanctuary jurisdictions, saying how bad it was to have a secure border…the minute even a small fraction of what those border towns deal with every day is brought to their front door, they all of a sudden go berserk and they’re so upset that this is happening. It just shows you their virtue-signaling is a fraud,” he said.

DeSantis put the blame on Biden saying that he purposely reversed Trump’s polices knowing what would happen to the border. Which DeSantis pointed out was in great shape prior to Biden taking over.

“What would be the best is for Biden to do his damn job and secure the border,” DeSantis finished.