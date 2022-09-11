Kamala Harris Predicts What Will Happen If Democrats Win More Senate Seats

Vice President Kamala Harris is counting on more Senate seats for her party so that Democrats can secure so-called abortion rights as Republicans are fighting to protect unborn babies lives.

During a speech at the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting, Harris urged her party to support Democratic Senate candidates in the November midterm elections.

“With just two more seats in the Senate, we can codify Roe v. Wade, we can put the protections of Roe in law… with two more seats in the United States Senate we can pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. Two more seats,” Harris said.

The Senate is currently split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. The filibuster allowed the minority party to require a 60 vote majority to pass legislation.

She told the crowd that she couldn’t wait to end the “archaic” Senate filibuster with her vote that would keep abortion available at a federal level.

“You know, our President Joe Biden, he's been clear. He's kinda done with those archaic Senate rules that are standing in the way of those two issues…he's made that clear and has said that he will not allow that to obstruct those two issues. And, you know, for me, as vice president, I'm also president of the Senate.… I cannot wait to cast the deciding vote to break the filibuster on voting rights and reproductive rights. I cannot wait! Fifty-nine days,” Harris continued to say.

She attempted to make it seem like the end of the world if Republicans take over the majority, claiming that without Democrats in the Senate, Americans rights will be taken away.

“On that point, allow me to lay out two very real scenarios for you. First, imagine — I don't want to — but imagine if we lost our Democratic majority in the Congress. Republican Party leaders have made it clear they want to ban abortion nationwide and they won't stop there,” Harris said, adding “without a Democratic majority in Congress, who knows what other rights they will come after… now, imagine a better future. Imagine what we can do if we defend the five seats we need to hold onto the majority in the House. Imagine what we can do if we protect, and better yet, expand our majority in the Senate. Imagine,” Harris concluded.