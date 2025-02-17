Tom Hanks Faces Brutal Backlash from Trump Supporters After Mocking Them in SNL Sketch

That Response From a Swing State Focus Group Member Definitely Annoyed This CNN...
Sarah Arnold  |  February 17, 2025 10:00 PM
Dana Edelson/NBC via AP

During Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary episode, leftist Hollywood actor Tom Hanks crossed the line with a cruel mockery of Trump supporters, sparking outrage across conservative circles. In the skit, Hanks gleefully ridiculed hardworking Americans who support the president, painting them as out-of-touch, foolish, racist idiots. The sketch, which many are calling despicable, adds fuel to the growing animosity from Hollywood elites toward everyday citizens who hold conservative views. For many, Hanks’ participation in this blatant attack is yet another example of the left’s relentless disdain for those who don't share their progressive agenda.

Hanks first portrayed a controversial character named Doug, who wears a red Make America Great Again hat, in a skit called “Black Jeopardy." This character debuted in a 2016 SNL episode that highlighted the similarities between working-class black individuals and rural Trump supporters.

“Can I say something?" Hank’s character asks, adopting a mock southern drawl. "If more people actually went to church, we wouldn't be in the mess we're in today.” 

Another character nodded in agreement with Hanks and extended his hand for a shake. Hanks, visibly shocked, pulls back in fear at the idea of touching a Black person. 

“Oh, no, I don’t like that,” “Doug” said. 

However, Hank’s character finally shook the black man’s hand, saying, “Uh, thank you, my brother. Maybe I’ll start a show for you to come on, and we’ll call it ‘White Jeopardy.’”

The skit received widespread criticism, calling it disgusting and pointing out that Trump’s 2024 election was the least racially divisive win in decades. Others noted that most racism comes from the elite Democrats. 

