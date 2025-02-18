NY Gov Seriously Considering Removing Mayor Eric Adams, and the Reason Is Beyond Ridiculous

New York City Mayor Eric Adams faced a slew of resignations this week. It’s called into question whether he can govern the city, which is why Gov. Kathy Hochul is holding a series of meetings on the subject. It could end with her removing Adams from office, though the mayor said he isn’t going anywhere.

Just four days ago, it was reported that Hochul isn’t rushing to decide on Adams, even though the circumstances surrounding the Department of Justice dropping their case against Mr. Adams has reportedly shaken Hochul, but we know it's all an act:

As New York City descended into a full-blown crisis of confidence in Mayor Eric Adams this week, alarmed civic leaders and elected officials turned the pressure up on Gov. Kathy Hochul to invoke her authority to remove him from office. They argued that the extraordinary step had become necessary after the prosecutor overseeing a federal corruption case against Mr. Adams said on Thursday that the mayor and the Justice Department had struck a corrupt bargain to shield him from further prosecution. The prosecutor resigned rather than ratify the deal. Ms. Hochul, a Democrat, called the allegations “extremely concerning and serious,” and was soliciting views from powerful fellow Democrats and her closest advisers. But five people familiar with the governor’s thinking said that Ms. Hochul favored a deliberative path. She had not yet concluded that Mr. Adams was posing the kind of urgent threat to the city’s governance to warrant an intervention that could unleash far-reaching practical, legal and political consequences, according to the people, who were not authorized to discuss her position publicly.

Of course, the now-ex-prosecutor overseeing Adams’ case would feel that way. If she goes through with this, however, it’s pretty clear that Hochul will remove Adams not over administrative and legal matters but because the mayor is working with Trump border czar Tom Homan to deport illegal aliens. Was Hochul considering this dump Adams option when the corruption charges were filed at the DOJ? The answer would be 'no' (via NY Post):

Gov. Kathy Hochul has assembled “key leaders” for a series of meetings Tuesday at her Manhattan office to discuss Mayor Eric Adams’ future after half of his deputy mayors stepped down Monday. Hochul announced the dramatic move in a Monday night statement and cited the “troubling” allegations swirling around Adams and the shocking resignations of his four crucial aides, including first deputy mayor Maria Torres-Springer, earlier in the day. “If they feel unable to serve in City Hall at this time, that raises serious questions about the long-term future of this Mayoral administration,” the Democratic governor said. […] “I recognize the immense responsibility I hold as governor and the constitutional powers granted to this office. In the 235 years of New York State history, these powers have never been utilized to remove a duly-elected mayor; overturning the will of the voters is a serious step that should not be taken lightly,” Hochul said in a statement. “That said, the alleged conduct at City Hall that has been reported over the past two weeks is troubling and cannot be ignored. “Tomorrow, I have asked key leaders to meet me at my Manhattan office for a conversation about the path forward, with the goal of ensuring stability for the City of New York.”

Should we bet that this cabal of officials will recommend that the mayor be removed? Democrats are desperate. They need to show they’re rebelling in some way against Trump, precedents be damned. And it will be yet another reminder that the Democratic Party is very undemocratic when they don’t get their way. They booted Biden off the 2024 ticket, and now they could give Adams the axe.