Tipsheet

Politically Speaking, Mitch McConnell Is a Dead Man Walking Right Now

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 18, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Most of the time, when Donald Trump bashes you, it’s over. When it’s done behind the seal of the presidency, it’s doubly over. For Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who’s no longer the leader of the Senate Republicans, the man is, politically speaking, a dead man walking. His approval numbers are absolute garbage, and he’s solidified his reputation as being the “odd man out” among Republicans when he voted against Pete Hegseth, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard for secretary of defense, Health and Human Services secretary, and director of national intelligence respectively.

I think McConnell knows this wouldn’t have increased his standing among Democrats—why would he care? But he’s way underwater among Republicans, and he should seriously consider announcing his intention not to run because these numbers are not survivable. CNN’s Harry Enten broke down the numbers: he’s the most unpopular GOP leader in the past four decades. Overall, he’s underwater in net approval by 39 points. 

Compared to Trump, the president is plus-three overall, with +82 percent approval from Republican voters. McConnell is -39 overall and -17 with Republicans. Trump is 42 points higher than Mitch McConnell overall. 

"McConnell is far, far, far more underwater than any GOP leader in the last 40 years,” added Enten.

McConnell should be lauded for flipping the courts, especially the Supreme Court, and getting core parts of the Trump agenda through during the first Trump presidency. This turn, likely influenced by the little January 6 riot, is just sad and a gross miscalculation on McConnell’s part.

No one cares about January 6, Mitch. Only the DC bubble people do; their side lost the 2024 election.

Another Mitch miscalculation: saying that GOP voters view Ukraine as a top priority. No, we didn't. 

