There's Something Interesting About the Two USAID Employees CBS News Just Interviewed

CBS ran a fake news segment about Ron DeSantis’ ties to the Publix supermarket chain and the COVID vaccine. It was debunked, but no firings occurred and no accountability. That broken record syndrome continues with last night’s 60 Minutes segment on the federal workers who were fired by the spending cuts initiated by President Donald Trump. It took the Department of Government Efficiency little time to erase the pork hub that was USAID. Those workers spoke about how their lives were shattered when the agency closed.

Advertisement

It was already an atrocious segment, as if these people were the only ones who had ever lost their job. Those poor government workers who lost their jobs, wasting our taxpayer dollars, aren’t going to gin up sympathy, but it gets better: these two workers technically weren’t even USAID workers. They were communications specialists:

🚨🚨60 Minutes pulled in 2 comms consultants who were never actual employees of USAID and presented them as though they were longtime employees who were fired for lack of "loyalty." 🚨🚨 https://t.co/dxinUlR3T0 pic.twitter.com/nGdEp65DVL — Eli Steinberg (@HaMeturgeman) February 17, 2025

🚨🇺🇸MISLEADING MUCH, 60 MINUTES?



60 Minutes claimed Kristina Drye “was fired this month in the chaotic shutdown of USAID.”



What they didn’t tell you? Kristina wasn’t a USAID employee - she worked for XLA and Jefferson Partners, providing speechwriting services for USAID… pic.twitter.com/bzxawR4Rxm — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 17, 2025

And there's more about Kristina Drye:

Kristina Drye — former longtime speechwriter for Biden Admin’s USAID administrator Samantha Power who was quoted uncritically by 60Minutes — seems to have been flying what Google tells me is the Intersex-Inclusive Pride flag at her desk (likely her desk at USAID tho I can’t say). pic.twitter.com/odxznaExGR — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) February 18, 2025

Kristina Drye — former longtime speechwriter for Biden Admin’s USAID administrator Samantha Power who was quoted uncritically by 60 Minutes — lamented in 2019 she “failed abysmally at decolonizing [her] bookshelf” but vowed to “be more intentional about [her] media consumption.” pic.twitter.com/xC2vgtLqDo — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) February 18, 2025

“60 Minutes is just filly a scam,” replied Elon Musk.

60 Mins is just fully a scam https://t.co/WxfjsBPYz6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

And, again, even for those who were USAID workers, this is why no one will be weeping as they whine about things that a lot of working families have already experienced for years.