There's Something Interesting About the Two USAID Employees CBS News Just Interviewed

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 18, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

CBS ran a fake news segment about Ron DeSantis’ ties to the Publix supermarket chain and the COVID vaccine. It was debunked, but no firings occurred and no accountability. That broken record syndrome continues with last night’s 60 Minutes segment on the federal workers who were fired by the spending cuts initiated by President Donald Trump. It took the Department of Government Efficiency little time to erase the pork hub that was USAID. Those workers spoke about how their lives were shattered when the agency closed.

It was already an atrocious segment, as if these people were the only ones who had ever lost their job. Those poor government workers who lost their jobs, wasting our taxpayer dollars, aren’t going to gin up sympathy, but it gets better: these two workers technically weren’t even USAID workers. They were communications specialists:

And there's more about Kristina Drye:

“60 Minutes is just filly a scam,” replied Elon Musk.

And, again, even for those who were USAID workers, this is why no one will be weeping as they whine about things that a lot of working families have already experienced for years.

