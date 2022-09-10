Majority Believe It's Time to Impeach Biden

President Joe Biden has embarrassed the U.S. countless times, including making his own party want to crawl under a rock every time he speaks in front of a group of reporters.

According to a new Rasmussen Reports survey, Republican and Independent voters overwhelmingly agree that Biden should be impeached, along with a third of Democrats.

Overall, 52 percent of likely U.S. voters say they would support the impeachment of Biden, with 38 percent saying they would strongly support it.

The poll margin includes 77 percent of Republicans, 50 percent of Independents and 32 percent of Democrats who would like to see the current president get booted from his position.

However, less than half of voters believe that Republicans will actually take action to impeach Biden.

47 percent believe it is likely the GOP will attempt to impeach the president, while 43 percent don’t see it happening in his first term.

“Support for impeaching Biden is highest among voters 40-64, who are also most likely to think that if Republicans win in the midterms, they actually will impeach the president. Retirees are least supportive of impeaching Biden,” the poll concluded.

Meanwhile earlier this week, Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) called for Biden to be impeached in order to make Americans feel more safe.

“I have consistently said that President Biden should be impeached for opening our borders and making Americans less safe,” Good said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) also said that Biden should have been impeached the minute he was sworn into office.

Already, several resolutions have been filed to impeach Biden. If Republicans take control of the House, the resolutions are expected to be taken into consideration as to what grounds could be used to remove Biden from office.