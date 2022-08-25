Trump Calls For Sen. Mitch McConnell To Be Removed From His Position 'Immediately'

Former President Trump is calling on the Republican Party to boot Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) from his position as Senate minority leader for alleged ties to Communist China.

Calling McConnell a “pawn for the Democrats,” Trump cited an article that accused McConnell and his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, of being in bed with China.

“The Democrats have Mitch McConnell and his lovely wife, Elaine “Coco” Chao, over a barrel. He and she will never be prosecuted, as per the last paragraphs of this story, as long as he continues to give the Radical Left the Trillions and Trillions of Dollars that they constantly DEMAND,” Trump said a Truth Social post.

Chao turned in her resignation letter to Trump the day after the Jan. 6 protests, after she reportedly cooperated with officials on the investigation of the event, throwing Trump under the bus.

Dubbed as an “old crow” by Trump, McConnell and the former president have feuded in the past when the Senate Leader denounced Trump in Congress for his following the Jan. 6 protests at the U.S. Capitol.

“Mitch McConnell is not an Opposition Leader, he is a pawn for the Democrats to get whatever they want… he is afraid of them, and will not do what has to be done. A new Republican Leader in the Senate should be picked immediately!” Trump said in a statement.

Additionally, the former president called out McConnell for not doing more to stop the Democrats from passing the “Inflation Reduction Act,” that will only bury the U.S. even more.

“He was afraid to use the “Debt Ceiling Card” in order to stop the most expensive waste of money in our Country’s history, to be spent on the Green New Deal, which will only cause one thing, a Depression,” Trump continued.

This is not the first time Trump has called for McConnell to be replaced. Last year, he claimed that in order for the GOP to take back Congress in 2022, the “old crow” needs to be outed.

“I think we’re going to do very well… we need good leadership. Mitch McConnell has not done a great job — I think they should change Mitch McConnell,” Trump said at the time.