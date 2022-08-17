Woke State Blasted for Condoning Life-Alternating Sex Surgery for Minors

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) is condemning health care establishments for normalizing sex change surgery for minors, calling it “dangerous.”

During an interview, DeSantis claimed that “gender-affirming care is a euphemism for disfiguring kids,” pointing out how absurd it is to push the Left’s woke gender ideology on children.

“At the end of the day, if you look what’s happening in our society, you see institutions being infected with ideology at the expense of facts and reality,” DeSantis said, adding that “experts” who push radical ideologies of promoting sex change on minors are going down a very dangerous road.

“We’re fighting this thing with the with the medical board because, they want to do sex change operations for minors. … A 14-year-old cannot get a tattoo, but somehow …. they will do mastectomies, they will do stuff at the bottom which is very, very problematic and irreversible,” DeSantis said.

The Florida governor announced that he and his administration will focus on recruiting teachers who have not been “taken over by ideology,” but instead educators who share the same values as DeSantis does.

DeSantis pointed out that it is damaging to minor’s minds and bodies when they begin messing with their natural cycle of puberty by taking hormone blockers or getting surgery done.

“You know, these are kids that are going through a growing time in their life. There’s a lot of different factors and most of the dysphoria resolves itself by the time they become adults. So why would you disfigure a minor?” DeSantis asked.

This comes as California Department of Education released a resource list for students, teachers and parents that includes clinics for sex change surgery and other woke gender-affirming care.

The list advertises phalloplasty, vaginoplasty, breast augmentation, and facial feminization. All procedures are promoted towards 16 year-olds that permanently alter a person’s body.