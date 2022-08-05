Suspended Soros-Backed Prosecutor Speaks out Against DeSantis

The now-suspended George Soros backed prosecutor Andrew Warren is speaking out against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-Fla) decision to oust him from his position.

During a press conference, Warren accused DeSantis of “undermining democracy” with “unconstitutional action.”

“People need to understand this isn’t the governor trying to suspend the one elected official… This is the governor trying to overthrow democracy here in Hillsborough County,” Warren boldly claimed.

Warren continued to say that he was “blindsided” by his suspension after he was escorted out of his office by police officers without any warning.

“Unfortunately, yesterday, an armed deputy escorted me out of my office with no warning, not even a chance to read the order,” Warren said, adding “This was something that wasn’t planned. So, right now, my concern over the past 24 hours has been making sure that the office continues doing the work that we’ve been doing for the past five and a half years.”

Calling the action a “blatant abuse of power,” Warren claimed that the official order contained “a lot of conjecture and lies.”

Despite calling DeSantis’ move “unconstitutional,” Warren failed to explain what is unconstitutional about DeSantis' order. Instead, he continued to blame his own wrongdoing on DeSantis trying to boost his own presidential dreams.

Earlier this week, DeSantis announced he was suspending Warren for “neglect of duty” for vowing to not to enforce state laws on abortion and child sex-change operations.

"When you flagrantly violate your oath of office, when you make yourself above the law, you have violated your duty, you have neglected your duty, and you are displaying a lack of competence to be able to perform those duties, and so today, we are suspending State Attorney Andrew Warren, effective immediately,” DeSantis said.