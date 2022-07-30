Critical Race Theory

Republicans Declare Critical Race Theory A Threat To U.S.

Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Jul 30, 2022 1:15 PM
Source: Mary Altaffer/AP Photo

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) introduced a resolution that would declare Critical Race Theory (CRT) as a national threat to the U.S. 

Joined by a group of Republicans, the resolution outlines the similarities between CRT and Marxism. 

“CRT proponents cannot be allowed to conceal the Marxian foundations of their racist ideology. This resolution allows Congress to do what has always been essential to defeating Marxism — calling it what it is and exposing those who consort with it,” Bishop told the Daily Caller. 

Bishop continued to declare that CRT stands against everything the U.S. stands for, condemning the Marxist ideology as a threat to the Republic and the free world.

Earlier this year, the group of Republicans introduced two pieces of legislation that would fully defund CRT. 

One bill, titled “The Stop CRT Act,” bars all federal funding for promoting or teaching CRT, as well as banning it from the federal government. 

The second bill titled, “Combatting Racist Training in the Military Act,” would make sure military members are not subject to CRT. 

“Critical Race Theory is a poison to the psyche of our nation. This destructive ideology has no place in America’s institutions,” Bishop said in a statement

Most Popular