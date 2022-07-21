Jen Psaki Weighs in on Biden's Covid Diagnosis: WH Has Been Preparing For Months

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki made her first comments about President Joe Biden since leaving his administration earlier this year.

During a breaking news segment on MSNBC, Psaki said she is not surprised Biden tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus and that the White House has “been preparing for this probably for several months now given the percentage of people in the country who have tested positive.”

However don’t worry, Psaki assured viewers that Biden will still be doing his job and serving as President while he recovers, which honestly if he is too sick to do anything the country may slightly improve.

“What they need to do over the next couple of days is show him working and show him still active and serving as president and I’m certain they’ll likely do that,” Psaki said, adding "and the fortunately every White House regardless of whether you’re going through a pandemic or not is prepared for the President to serve in a variety of places, locations including recovering from COVID in the White House.”

Psaki continued to say that the White House was probably “bracing for impact” from the media, knowing there would be a lot of mixed reactions. She praised the Biden administration for being “transparent,” while reminding people that the reason he has mild symptoms is because he has been “boosted twice.”

The former press secretary signed a deal with MSNBC in April to appear on the liberal network as part of its politics coverage beginning this fall. A spokesperson for Psaki said she will eventually join the MSNBC to host a new original program which is reportedly still under development.