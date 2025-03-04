Under President Trump, America’s Borders Are Secure Again
The Dems' Reaction to Trump's Speech Was As Expected, But What the Hell Was This?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 04, 2025 11:46 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

 The Democrats’ reaction to President Trump’s first address to Congress since the 2024 election wasn’t out of the ordinary for these surly, puerile mental invalids. Yet, when you can’t cheer for law enforcement, that’s a problem. It's baffling when you can’t cheer for someone accepting to West Point. But when you refuse to clap or stand for a 13-year-old with cancer who wants to be a police officer, it’s deplorable. 

What the hell is your problem? In the words of the late Gunnery Seargent Hartman, “What is your major malfunction, numbnuts? Didn't mommy and daddy show you enough attention when you were a child?” 

It was a wholesome moment when Trump made DJ a member of the United States Secret Service, which normal people would clap for, but Democrats are not normal. They’re the party of weirdo miserable wine-guzzling women and hyper-radical college whites:

It was a bad night for Democrats who went utterly insane tonight. 

LIVE: President Trump Set to 'Tell It Like It Is' in Joint Address to Congress
Democrat Escorted Out of Trump's Congressional Address After Unhinged Behavior Rebecca Downs
