The Dems' Reaction to Trump's Speech Was As Expected, But What the Hell Was This?

The Democrats’ reaction to President Trump’s first address to Congress since the 2024 election wasn’t out of the ordinary for these surly, puerile mental invalids. Yet, when you can’t cheer for law enforcement, that’s a problem. It's baffling when you can’t cheer for someone accepting to West Point. But when you refuse to clap or stand for a 13-year-old with cancer who wants to be a police officer, it’s deplorable.

WOW: The Commander in Chief Donald Trump just informed a young cadet that he has been ACCEPTED into West Point!



What the hell is your problem? In the words of the late Gunnery Seargent Hartman, “What is your major malfunction, numbnuts? Didn't mommy and daddy show you enough attention when you were a child?”

It was a wholesome moment when Trump made DJ a member of the United States Secret Service, which normal people would clap for, but Democrats are not normal. They’re the party of weirdo miserable wine-guzzling women and hyper-radical college whites:

Donald Trump just made a young boy with brain cancer — whose dream it is to become a police officer — an agent of the Secret Service ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8q1re1PuFG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2025

A new low. Dems won’t cheer for a child beating cancer. Keep sketching circle signs ! — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) March 5, 2025

A terminally ill child with brain cancer is given an honorary Secret Service award and the Democrats refuse to stand or clap for the child. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 5, 2025

Meet DJ Daniels, the 13 year old honorary Secret Service agent with terminal cancer from the State of the Union.



It was a bad night for Democrats who went utterly insane tonight.