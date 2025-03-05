We Know How Voters Reacted to Trump's Address to Congress. Dems Are in Serious Trouble.

You knew that liberal America was going to hate it, but we don’t care about those people. They had their time. It’s over. It’s done. It’s now our time to lead, govern, and drag this country out of the dementia-laden mess left by Joe Biden and his clown car of incompetents who wrecked the country.

You knew the atmosphere would be charged, with threats of Democratic shenanigans during President Trump’s first address to Congress. Rep. Al Green (D-TX) was ejected from the chamber. The rest of the Democrats had paddle signs and resistance t-shirts in what was a cringeworthy display of disrespect toward the American public. Trump swept all seven swing states, won the popular vote, and the Electoral College. Eighty-nine percent of counties swung to the right.

The president went line-by-line through his plans. If they were going to act like children, he was going to treat them as such, blaming them for failed soft-on-crime tendencies that have turned our cities into war zones. Oh, he took a victory lap, and made sure his enemies knew he was back during what is now the longest address before a joint session of Congress.

In all, 76 percent of Americans had a favorable reaction to Trump's speech. Even CNN couldn't hide it. Their snap poll saw 69 percent of voters viewing the address positively.

Here are excerpts from the speech:

Six weeks ago, I stood beneath the dome of this Capitol and proclaimed the dawn of the Golden Age of America. From that moment on, it has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action to usher in the greatest and most successful era in the history of our country. We have accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplish in 4 years or 8 years—and we are JUST GETTING STARTED. I return to this chamber tonight to report that America’s MOMENTUM is back. Our SPIRIT is back. Our PRIDE is back. Our CONFIDENCE is back. And the American Dream is surging—bigger and better than ever before. The American Dream is UNSTOPPABLE, and our country is on the verge of a comeback the likes of which the world has never witnessed, and perhaps will never witness again. […] Now, for the first time in modern history, more Americans believe that our country is headed in the RIGHT direction than the WRONG direction—an astonishing record 27-point swing since Election Day alone. Likewise, small business optimism saw its single largest one-month gain ever recorded—a 41-point jump. Over the past 6 weeks, I have signed nearly 100 Executive Orders and taken more than 400 Executive Actions to restore COMMON SENSE, safety, optimism, and wealth all across our wonderful land. The People elected me to do the job, and I am doing it. In fact, it has been stated by many that the first month of our presidency is the most successful in the history of our nation. […] Among my very highest priorities is to rescue our economy and get dramatic and immediate relief to working families. As you know, we inherited, from the last administration, an economic catastrophe and an inflation nightmare. Their policies drove up energy prices, pushed up the cost of groceries, and drove the necessities of life out of reach for millions of Americans. We suffered the worst inflation in 48 years, but perhaps even in the history of our country. As President, I am fighting every day to reverse this damage and Make America AFFORDABLE Again. […] Joe Biden especially let the price of EGGS get out of control—and we are working hard to get it back down. A major focus of our fight to defeat inflation is rapidly reducing the cost of energy. The previous administration cut the number of new oil and gas leases by 95%, slowed pipeline construction to a halt, and closed more than 100 power plants. We have never seen anything like it. That is why on my first day in office, I declared a National ENERGY Emergency. […] Since taking office, my administration has launched the most sweeping border and immigration crackdown in American history—and we quickly achieved the lowest numbers of illegal border crossers EVER recorded.

The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying we needed new LEGISLATION to secure the border—but it turned out that all we really needed was a new PRESIDENT. […] I am also working tirelessly to end the savage conflict in Ukraine. Millions of Ukrainians and Russians have been needlessly killed or wounded in this horrific and brutal conflict, with no end in sight. The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine’s defense. Meanwhile, Europe has sadly spent more money buying Russian Oil and Gas than they have spent on defending Ukraine – by far! And Biden has authorized more money in this fight than Europe has spent. […] As we reclaim our sovereignty, we must also bring back LAW and ORDER to our cities and towns. In recent years, our justice system has been turned upside down by Radical Left lunatics. Many jurisdictions virtually ceased enforcing the law against dangerous repeat offenders, while weaponizing law enforcement against political opponents, like me. My administration has acted swiftly and decisively to restore fair, equal, and impartial justice under the Constitutional Rule of Law—starting at the FBI and DOJ. […] We are also once again giving our police officers the SUPPORT, PROTECTION, and RESPECT they so dearly deserve. This also includes our great fire departments throughout the country, who are likewise under siege.

That, by far, was the best line regarding the section on border security, “The media and our friends in the Democrat Party kept saying we needed new legislation to secure the border—but it turned out that all we really needed was a new president.”

It was straight-fire—and the American public loved it. As of now, we're just better than you, Democrats. Trump cannot be beaten.