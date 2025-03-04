So, That's Why Zelensky Thought He Could Act Like a Spoiled Brat in Front of Trump

As Jeff wrote today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky caved. Following his disastrous Oval Office meeting last Friday, he’s crawling back to President Donald Trump and will reportedly sign the minerals deal after hurling that agreement into doubt. Trump will announce that during his address to Congress later this evening.

Advertisement

Europe: We have your back, Zelenskyyy. Canada is going to send an F-18. It hasn't been serviced in 27 years & engine is missing. France is sending their finest Peugeot. The British are supplying a 1970s battle tank, but to Poland.



Zelensky: PRESIDENT TRUMP, I'VE RECONSIDERED. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 4, 2025

It was a self-inflicted political gunshot wound; the man looked down the barrel of his own gun and got a face-full of buckshot. Only the densest, most anti-Trump commentators blamed Trump; everyone else knew better. It’s why there’s been no blowback—Zelensky recognized that he didn’t have the cards. So, what caused this meltdown? Why did Zelensky think he was the cock of the walk which led to a diplomatic implosion of epic proportions for the Ukrainians? The answer is simple: he spoke to Democrats, very dumb Democrats, like Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who remains undefeated in sniffing his own farts (via NY Post):

Before meeting Trump, Zelensky met with anti-Trump Democrats who advised him to reject the terms of the mineral deal the president was offering, according to Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). “Just finished a meeting with President Zelensky here in Washington. He confirmed that the Ukrainian people will not support a fake peace agreement where Putin gets everything he wants and there are no security arrangements for Ukraine,” Murphy’s office posted on X at 11:15 a.m. Friday. He attached a picture of Zelensky at a conference table, with Murphy seated on the opposite side. […] The earlier meeting with Dems undercuts wild claims that Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance staged an ambush. In fact, it was Zelensky who came with an ulterior motive. The purpose of the meeting was to sign the mineral agreement he and Trump representatives had negotiated. He had twice refused to sign it after promising to, and thanks to Murphy, we now know he had no intention of signing it Friday. By listening to the nakedly partisan advice of Dems instead of dealing forthrightly with the current president, Zelensky betrayed his countrymen and, for now at least, leaves them without the military and diplomatic protection that only America can provide. Good luck counting on Britain, France and the rest of Europe to save Ukraine. Maybe the Germans will send strudel. In a perverse way, Murphy and other Dems got the outcome they wanted. The fireworks at the White House gave them an excuse to replay their Russia Russia Russia hoax. Once again, they and their media handmaidens are dishonestly insisting that Trump is in Vladimir Putin’s camp. […] Zelensky, who privately agreed to the terms, has every right to demand a security agreement — up to a point. But he didn’t get one and his decision to respond by insulting the president and vice president, interrupting them and waving off their responses, was madness. As Trump noted, the heated jabs made for great television, but it was a disaster for Ukraine and a gift to Putin. Zelensky had an opportunity to apologize to Trump in a later interview with Brett Baier on Fox, but repeatedly refused to do so, saying “I’m not sure we did something bad.”

That’s some House of Cards stuff on behalf of Democrats: trot out someone who you’ve slobbered over for years, Zelensky who some hailed as Churchill reloaded, only to use him as bait to recycle the Russian collusion talking points that no one cares or buys anymore except the exceptionally moronic dregs of the Democratic Party’s base.

He has obviously learned a valuable lesson: never, ever take advice from @ChrisMurphyCT unless you need a clown to make balloon animals at a child’s birthday party. https://t.co/yP9DQiwENv — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 4, 2025

That’s wicked stuff. The support for the war in Ukraine is cratering. Trump’s win in 2024 should’ve signaled to Zelensky that there was a shift. And maybe he did realize this. He could read the room, but as Michael Goodwin in The New York Post noted, it was the wrong one.

Even Marc Thiessen, a Ukraine war supporter, placed all the blame on the Ukrainian leader, where he said he had to fix this mess or resign:

This is a must-read from Marc Thiessen, WaPo columnist and big supporter of Ukraine.



What Zelensky did was insane, unnecessary, and inexplicable. The sooner people admit that instead of creating their own alter-universe, the sooner a possible fix will arise. pic.twitter.com/CbASSLKHZQ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 3, 2025

Also, Ukraine saw that Europe was all talk, no action. They don’t have the resources to do what we can. Period. Which is another point of contention with these Eurotrash countries who secretly hate us. At this point, I’d be okay letting that whole continent burn.

Advertisement