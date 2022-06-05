Road to White House: DeSantis vs. Trump

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination is already in full swing, with two potential stunning contenders to take the lead.

In a straw poll for the 2024 presidential candidates at the Western conservative conference, organized by the Centennial Institute, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) beat out former president Donald Trump, for a second time.

Attendees for the poll, which was based on an “approval system, were asked to vote for any potential candidate they approve of, and found that 71 percent of the attendees approved of having DeSantis as a potential candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, while 67 percent voted for Trump.

Other potential candidates the crowd approved of was Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX.) at 29 percent, Trump’s press secretary and current GOP nominee Alabama governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders at 18 percent, and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson with 24 percent support.

Last year, DeSantis also beat Trump by just a few points in the same poll, which surveyed a group of 30 attendees, both Republican and Democrat.

74 percent of voters viewed DeSantis’ as the best possible candidate, while 71 percent would prefer Trump.

The Florida governor has increasingly become popular among Americans throughout the country since the beginning of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. He has resisted the left’s strict Covid mandates, the woke mob from brainwashing children with their CRT and transgender agenda and has given Disney a rude awakening call for “grooming” kids.

Although, DeSantis has yet to officially announce his candidacy for 2024, Trump has hinted multiple times that he will run for office once more.