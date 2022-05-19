First Amendment

Youngkin: Garland Will Not Enforce Laws For Protestors Outside Justices Homes

Posted: May 19, 2022 4:00 PM
Attorney General Merrick Garland condemned the rising threats towards Supreme Court Justices, amid protests over a leaked draft opinion that could overturn Roe v. Wade. But not everyone has faith in him. 

During a Fox News interview, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) told host Jesse Watters he "doesn’t believe Garland will uphold the law when it comes to protestors outside the homes of Justices." 

Youngkin and Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) teamed up to write a letter to Garland calling on the Department of Justice to provide resources to keep the Supreme Court Justices and their families safe while they are home. 

“Gov. Hogan and I have absolutely demanded that Attorney General Garland enforce the federal statute, which is to put people in jail for parading and picketing in front of the justices’ homes,” adding “I don’t think he will, and he absolutely should. It’s clear in the statute that that’s illegal, and he should enforce it.”

“We in Virginia are preparing to make sure that, yes, people are allowed to exercise their First Amendment rights,” Youngkin said. “We will protect people’s rights to exercise their First Amendment rights, but we will not allow violence, we will not allow looting, and we will make sure that the law is upheld.”

Youngkin said the letter is not mean to infringe upon anyone’s right to protest, but said he is concerned for the anticipated violence the final decision may bring. 

This comes after Youngkin requested for an “expanded security perimeter” to be established around three of the justices homes who live in Virginia. 

