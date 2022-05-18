DeSantis: Biden Will Plunge U.S. Into Recession as Gas Prices Soar

Americans are feeling even more pain at the pump as gas prices hit a record high nationwide.

According to AAA, fuel prices are topping an all time high this week, as the price of gas will set wallets back at least $4 a gallon in all 50 states for the first time.

Georgia, Kansas and Oklahoma are three states remaining under the $4 threshold. This is considered “cheap” nowadays.

AAA told The Hill, this is a result of rising crude oil prices which is at $110 a barrel. The surge, they say is canceling out other factors that would normally create some relief.

The group does not expect to see a lull in prices anytime soon.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) criticized the Biden administration for reducing American energy independence and going to dictators for assistance, as fuel prices close in to almost $5 a gallon in some parts of Florida for the 9th consecutive day in a row.

“So it’s going up and you know, they’re not doing energy in the United States now, they say they want to get money oil from [President Nicolas] Maduro in Venezuela, which all that’s gonna do is just line his pockets and actually, it’ll help Russia.”

He called the move “absurd” despite Biden’s hypocritical warnings of Russia and its president Vladimir Putin.

Desantis called out Biden’s bad policies, stressing what a “huge failure” pulling out of oil and gas leases have been, such as the one in Alaska.

America is paying for the left’s disastrous policies.

The Florida Governor believes because of Biden’s “mismanagement,” he will “plunge this country into a recession.”