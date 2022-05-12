'Absolute Idiocy': Biden Blasted for Canceling Major Oil Leases Across Multiple States

Gas prices hit an all time high this week, but that didn't stop the Biden Administration from cutting off major leasing projects across multiple states.

"The Biden administration has canceled one of the most high-profile oil and gas lease opportunities pending before the Interior Department. The decision, which halts the potential to drill for oil in over 1 million acres in the Cook Inlet in Alaska, comes at a challenging political moment, when gas prices are hitting painful new highs," CBS News first reported.

Leases were also canceled in the Gulf of Mexico.

The backlash against the move was swift.

It’s day 477 of the Biden administration, we have record gas prices, and they have STILL NOT LEASED ONE ACRE OF LAND TO DRILL OIL. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 12, 2022

Absolute idiocy. The immediate alternative to US oil and gas production isn’t renewables- it’s Saudi, Venezuelan, and other foreign oil/gas E&P that emits way more greenhouse gas-trapping methane & sends profits oversees.



(PS- @POTUS still keeping solar more expense w/ tariffs) https://t.co/wzpCJHX1s6 — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) May 12, 2022

BREAKING: Biden chooses to further cut American energy production and drive our gas prices higher. Folks, they are doing this ON PURPOSE and do not care what it costs our families!! https://t.co/0Nbu0TckCR — Beth Van Duyne (@Bethvanduyne) May 12, 2022

Gas Prices are the Highest Ever Recorded and the Biden administration cancels an Alaska oil and gas lease sale? This has got to stop. Unleash American Energy Joe!???? https://t.co/pa6ai5sOW9 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 12, 2022

Meanwhile, climate activists are celebrating.