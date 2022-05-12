Energy

'Absolute Idiocy': Biden Blasted for Canceling Major Oil Leases Across Multiple States

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
May 12, 2022
Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Gas prices hit an all time high this week, but that didn't stop the Biden Administration from cutting off major leasing projects across multiple states. 

"The Biden administration has canceled one of the most high-profile oil and gas lease opportunities pending before the Interior Department. The decision, which halts the potential to drill for oil in over 1 million acres in the Cook Inlet in Alaska, comes at a challenging political moment, when gas prices are hitting painful new highs," CBS News first reported. 

Leases were also canceled in the Gulf of Mexico. 

The backlash against the move was swift. 

Meanwhile, climate activists are celebrating. 

