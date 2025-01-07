Trump Slams Biden's 'Green New Scam' and Touts Foreign Policy Agenda During Press...
Tipsheet

CNN's Media Reporter Did Not Just Tweet This About Facebook's Changes to 'Fact-Checking'

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 07, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Facebook, or Meta, announced sweeping changes on its platform, which did not sit well with the liberal media. For starters, the left-wing fact-checkers held on this platform will be virtually erased. Mark Zuckerberg announced these intentions today when he admitted content moderation had gone off the reservation. Fact checks will be replaced by something similar to community notes on Twitter (via Fox News): 

Meta is ending its fact-checking program and lifting restrictions on speech to "restore free expression" across Facebook, Instagram and Meta platforms, admitting its current content moderation practices have "gone too far."  

"We’re going to get back to our roots and focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our policies and restoring free expression on our platforms," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a video posted Tuesday morning. "More specifically, we’re going to get rid of fact-checkers and replace them with Community Notes similar to X, starting in the U.S."  

Meta’s chief global affairs officer, Joel Kaplan, joined Fox News Channel’s "Fox & Friends" Tuesday morning for an exclusive interview to discuss the changes. 

"This is a great opportunity for us to reset the balance in favor of free expression. As Mark says in that video, what we're doing is we're getting back to our roots and free expression," Kaplan told "Fox & Friends."

Meta’s third-party fact-checking program was put in place after the 2016 election and had been used to "manage content" and misinformation on its platforms, largely due to "political pressure," executives said, but admitted the system has "gone too far."  

It’s another blow to the legacy media. CNN’s Brian Stelter lamented that this means more freedom of speech and expression on Facebook, while other fact-checkers voiced disappointment. How more free speech will hurt users is absurd. You can be wrong. You can have nutty theories. This notion that the media and the Left must control speech for it to be safe is in itself creepy. 

I can't believe he posted that, by the way. 

Also, the answer is no one:

UPDATE: Oh, the usual people are not taking this news well.

