Charlie Kirk and Judge Jeanine Pirro: Joy Reid Doesn't Understand the Constitution

February 05, 2025 9:22 AM
Townhall Media

Charlie Kirk and Judge Jeanine Pirro react to recent comments from Joy Reid. Watch above.



Charlie Kirk: Let's go to this one right here, Joy Reid from MSNBC. Which I think is the biggest earrings I've ever seen. Let's play Cut 77.

Joy Reid: Over the past two weeks, which kind of feels like it's been two years, we have learned just how fragile our democracy is and how relatively easy it is for someone who's determined and really well-funded to steal and corrupt it. If you are going to write a playbook for how to steal a democracy in less than 20 days, it would sure look a lot like this.

Charlie Kirk: Steal democracy, Judge Jeanine.

Judge Jeanine Pirro: One of the things about Joy Reid is she is part of the left-wing progressive upside down, doesn't get America, doesn't understand the Constitution. When she says that he's trying to steal democracy, first of all, no one's listening to her. Let's be clear about that.

That's number one. Number two, she doesn't make any sense. And number three is the fact that all of a sudden, we have a man who respects the American worker, who respects the money that we pay into our government every year through taxes, who understands that, gee, we really want safe streets.

Gee, we really want to make sure that Tren de Aragua, an MS-13 that I used to prosecute when I was a DA, is not just free to roam around this country. And the amazing part of all this is he's doing it with little, if any, effort. He is determined to get things done to make this country safer, to make us respected again on the world stage, and to cut the unnecessary duplicity and the fraud in government.

