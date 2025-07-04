BREAKING: The One Big Beautiful Bill Is Now Law

What a hellacious journey this has been. We knew the reconciliation package was going to be trouble since we have more than a few Republicans who were more concerned with trying to nab camera time, which threatened President Trump’s signature domestic achievement. They ranted about deficit spending and other items that aren’t the objectives of the one big, beautiful bill. The legislation cuts taxes, kicks illegals off Medicaid, and secures the border. If anything, you can argue that OBBB was an immigration measure, and our side came this close to making a hash out of it. Then again, it was almost a disaster. The Democrats will continue to throw a tantrum, and the media is bound to melt down, spreading lies about who benefits from the tax cuts, which only means one thing: it's an outstanding bill.

It would always be tight in the House and Senate; we have slim majorities, but to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Sen. John Thune’s (R-SD) credit, they kept it together and got it through. It underwent a contentious amendment process, accompanied by procedural drama. Still, both chambers passed the same bill through the reconciliation process, and it now goes to the president for his signature, which he provided at the Independence Day picnic at the White House. It's done, folks.

Who's ready for a true economic boom?

The B-2 Bombers that carried out Operation Midnight Hammer, which destroyed Iran’s nuclear program, did a flyover of the capital, too.

Happy Fourth, fellow patriots. We got it through—the reconciliation bill is signed, and a new American Golden Age begins.