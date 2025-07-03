Yikes: Pramila Jayapal Doubles Down on 'Deranged' Rhetoric Against ICE Agents

Attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been going up by alarming levels, and the incendiary rhetoric from Democrats certainly doesn't help. One particularly far-left member, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), was confronted on CNN, as Brianna Keiler read a statement on air from White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson, calling her out for her social media posts. In a despicable but not necessarily unexpected fashion, Jayapal doubled down.

On July 1, posting from her official account, Jayapal shared coverage about how she's claimed that "ICE is acting like a terrorist force," as she also claimed that U.S. citizens "are being kidnapped and disappeared off the street by masked men."

Keiler confronted her about such a post and also read that statement from Jackson. "Jayapal's disgusting comments warrant an immediate apology. Heroic ICE officers are simply doing their jobs and enforcing federal immigration law, with the utmost professionalism. Dangerous smears by deranged leftists like Jayapal radicalize their supports to violently attack and obstruct federal law enforcement. Because of comments like Jayapal's, assaults against ICE agents have increased by 500% this year. And that number will go even higher if Jayapal doesn't stop with her smears," Jackson told CNN.

When asked for her reaction to such a statement, the congresswoman responded with an answer that didn't address Jackson's points, but rather called the Trump administration and ICE agents out even further. "What is deranged, and cruel, and outrageous, is that literally we are seeing ICE agents--I assume they're ICE agents, they say they are, they don't have any identification, they're wearing masks, they're in plain clothes, they are coming and kidnapping and disappearing people on the streets of the United States," the congresswoman falsely claimed, going for many of the same points in her problematic post from earlier this week.

From there, Jayapal called on the Trump administration to be the one to apologize, even as ICE agents are protecting U.S. citizens Jayapal claims to have care and concern for. She still doubled down even further with the fearmongering, lamenting how people are supposedly being "swept up by masked men who are kidnapping them and deporting them!"

"That to me is what is so outrageous, it's unconstitutional, it's illegal, and it is absolutely terrorizing people," Jayapal continued, going still for more problematic language, as she lamented how small businesses, restaurant owners, and farmers in her area were supposedly being affected by ICE. "Literally, people are so afraid, Brianna, it's never something I thought I'd see in the United States of America! The White House owes an apology to the American people for what they are doing!" Jayapal whined to Keilar.

Not only have attacks on ICE agents gone up by that 500 percent number, but Jayapal's fellow radical leftist Democrats, like House Minority Leader Jeffries (D-NY) and Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) aren't making it any easier. Jeffries threatened to dox ICE agents, while Walz referred to ICE as "Trump's modern day gestapo" and refused to apologize during a House Committee hearing after his remarks made at a commencement address in May.

Nowhere in the clip did Jayapal express care or concern for, let alone apologize, for how her own rhetoric could very well lead to more attacks against ICE agents, as Jackson had warned. The congresswoman has taken to posting at length against the One Big Beautiful Bill over that same X account in which she claimed "ICE is acting like a terrorist force."

Jackson, in sharing a quoted repost of the clip, doubled down on her remarks about Jayapal. "Like I said, deranged leftist," she posted.