ICE Agents Face 500% Spike in Assaults as Anti-Enforcement Protests Boil Over

As anti-ICE protests continue to erupt across the country, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are facing a shocking increase in assaults during arrests, a stark indication of how emboldened people have become amid the chaos and political grandstanding. While activists call for the abolition of ICE, federal agents continue to risk their lives to enforce the law and protect American communities. However, pro-illegal immigration demonstrators increasingly interfere with enforcement efforts, believing they have the right to obstruct lawful arrests.

According to recent Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data, ICE agents are facing a 500 percent increase in assaults while attempting to arrest illegal immigrants in the U.S. This surge in violence is fueled by a combination of resisting detainees, aggressive interference from the public, and escalating political rhetoric.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin condemned the assaults, emphasizing that ICE agents put their lives on the line to protect American citizens in the face of the mass illegal immigration surge that has occurred under the Biden administration.

“Just this week, an ICE officer was dragged 50 yards by a car while arresting an illegal alien sex offender. Every day the men and women of ICE put their lives on the line to protect and defend the lives of American citizens,” McLaughlin said.

In Boston, assaults against ICE officers are up 400 percent since this period last year. Both Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons and McLuaghlin blamed the madness on Democrats such as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D), Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D).

Lyons said these Democrats, pointing fingers at Walz, “are careless with their politically motivated rhetoric.”

“Make no mistake, Democrat politicians like Hakeem Jeffries, Mayor Wu of Boston, Governor Tim Walz, and Mayor Bass of Los Angeles are contributing to the surge in assaults on our ICE officers through their repeated vilification and demonization of ICE,” McLaughlin said. “From comparisons to the modern-day Nazi gestapo to glorifying rioters, the violent rhetoric of these sanctuary politicians is despicable. This violence against ICE must end.”

As a result, doxxing has become increasingly common, forcing ICE agents to wear masks during arrests to protect their identities and ensure the safety of their families.