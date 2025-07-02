'Bail Denied': Here's Why Sean 'Diddy' Combs and His Supporters Shouldn't Get Too Excited Yet

The jury finally reached a verdict earlier on Wednesday when it comes to all of the counts against Sean "Diddy" Combs. While he was found "guilty" on two counts to do with the Mann Act, he was found "not guilty" on the RICO count and two counts of sex trafficking. Combs and his supporters were celebrating, but he's not going free just yet.

According to one of the latest live updates from The New York Times, Judge Arun Subramanian denied him bail and has ordered Combs to still remain in detention until sentencing, which is still to be determined. The 55-year-old Combs could still face 20 years in prison, though he could have faced life in prison if found guilty of other charges.

Live coverage from CNN's Jake Tapper regarded the update as coming as a move the judge made "rather shockingly" and noted it was "a surprising development," even when the reasons for bail being denied were still coming in.

🚨BREAKING: The judge just DENIED bail for Diddy.



The updates also include some commentary from the prosecutor and Combs' attorney.

One update focused on how Mann Act violations are still serious crimes:

Maurene Comey, a prosecutor, said that the law holds that someone convicted of the Mann Act should be detained. The only things exceptional about him. Ms. Comey said, are “his wealth, his violence and his brazenness.” “There is nothing exceptional about this case except for his continued criminality,” she added.

There's also updates to do with Combs' attorney. "Marc Agnifilo, Sean Combs’s lawyer, is speechifying now, telling the judge that Mr. Combs has been a model prisoner, has children who have been without a parent — but it’s not clear for what purpose, as the judge has already ruled about bail," read one particularly candid live update from inside the courthouse.

"'He is a man who’s in the process of working on himself,' said Marc Agnifilo of his client. He also called Sean Combs a 'model prisoner,' saying, 'I just think we should trust him. He’s not going to flee,'" read another.

The trial has been trending over social media, with trends on X including "Diddy" and "BAIL DENIED."