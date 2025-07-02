Trump Vows to Save New York From a 'Communist Lunatic'


'Bail Denied': Here's Why Sean 'Diddy' Combs and His Supporters Shouldn't Get Too Excited Yet

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | July 02, 2025 7:30 PM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

The jury finally reached a verdict earlier on Wednesday when it comes to all of the counts against Sean "Diddy" Combs. While he was found "guilty" on two counts to do with the Mann Act, he was found "not guilty" on the RICO count and two counts of sex trafficking. Combs and his supporters were celebrating, but he's not going free just yet. 

According to one of the latest live updates from The New York Times, Judge Arun Subramanian denied him bail and has ordered Combs to still remain in detention until sentencing, which is still to be determined. The 55-year-old Combs could still face 20 years in prison, though he could have faced life in prison if found guilty of other charges.

Live coverage from CNN's Jake Tapper regarded the update as coming as a move the judge made "rather shockingly" and noted it was "a surprising development," even when the reasons for bail being denied were still coming in. 

The updates also include some commentary from the prosecutor and Combs' attorney. 

One update focused on how Mann Act violations are still serious crimes:

Maurene Comey, a prosecutor, said that the law holds that someone convicted of the Mann Act should be detained. The only things exceptional about him. Ms. Comey said, are “his wealth, his violence and his brazenness.”

“There is nothing exceptional about this case except for his continued criminality,” she added.

Tags:

