Mainstream Media Still Spreading Falsehoods About Aid for Gaza and Attacks on Palestinians

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | June 19, 2025 7:30 PM
The mainstream media has been getting plenty wrong when it comes to the delivery of aid to Gaza, including stories that portray Israel and the IDF in a negative light. There's also been muddled reporting on attacks taking place from Hamas, and where they're happening. While outlets such as the Associated Press and the BBC have updated their reports after being called out by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF)--outlets who have put out notoriously bad reporting on the issue in the past--there are still more not issuing the necessary corrections. 

To recap, the GHF sent out a press release on Tuesday calling for media to correct their reports claiming that Palestinians were killed at a GHF site. In reality, they were killed near a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) location. That highlights plenty of problems with the UN which has been less than friendly to Israel, with the GHF also calling on the body to take more security measures.

While the outlets above corrected their reports, still more did not. A GHF Operational Update from Wednesday called out The Washington Post, Reuters, and CNN in particular, with Reuters putting out multiple problematic articles, including those citing the UN

The update from Wednesday also further called out the UN [emphasis original]:

Yesterday, several news outlets, including the Washington Post, Reuters and CNN, refused to correct their news reporting after the Associated Press confirmed with the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) that reported casualties at a GHF distribution site were false. Sadly, the casualties occurred at a UN WFP food delivery event, unassociated with GHF. We appreciate the confirmation from OCHA in revealing the truth about this terrible attack.

We continue to experience a growing pattern of false information seemingly formulated by the Gaza Health Ministry, an arm of Hamas, and then reported first by Al Jazeera and then echoed by the UN. It is unfortunate that both organizations, especially the UN, continue to push false information regarding our operations. We understand the UN is also trying to deliver aid into Gaza, but yet are unaccountable about the percentage of their deliveries that are being looted versus arriving at a final destination. We continue to support their efforts and call on them to work with us to ensure more aid reaches the people of Gaza, not Hamas and other criminal elements.

Another GHF Operational Update, this one from Thursday, continued to call out the media and the UN [emphasis original]:

INACCURATE NEWS REPORTING: Our GHF news monitoring continues to reveal inaccurate news coverage by the international media outlets linking GHF sites to violent incidents that did not occur near our sites but occurred at United Nations’ (UN) convoy sites.

We continue to experience a growing pattern of false information seemingly formulated by the Gaza Health Ministry, an arm of Hamas, and then reported first by Al Jazeera and then echoed by the UN. It is unfortunate that both organizations, especially the UN, continue to push false information regarding our operations. We understand the UN is also trying to deliver aid into Gaza, but yet are unaccountable about the percentage of their deliveries that are being looted versus arriving at a final destination. We continue to support their efforts and call on them to work with us to ensure more aid reaches the people of Gaza, not Hamas and other criminal elements.

Such outlets have also been notorious for their bias when it comes to the Israel-Hamas conflict, even parroting pro-Hamas propaganda. Many have cited not only the UN, but also the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. 

Al Jazeera in particular is problematic, as the propaganda outlet has been kicked out of Israel and has also been banned in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates for inciting terrorism. The BBC ran into trouble over their reports claiming that the IDF killed those seeking aid, and blamed Al Jazeera in a fact-checking post of sorts earlier this month, though the outlet also doubled down on their reporting on the conflict.

In addition to sharing these updates over X, GHF Executive Chairman Rev. Johnnie Moore has been calling out various media outlets by name, including Al Jazeera and ABC News. 

"Yes, AJ has sadly become an industrial grade hate machine," Moore said in a quoted repost from Ghanem Nuseibeh, who chairs Muslims Against Antisemitism (MAAS) in the United Kingdom. 

"All it does is spread division by fomenting hate, trafficking in lies," Moore further said about the outlet. "It curates everything it can find — or more often just make up — to throw oxygen on the fires which burn the world’s future," he continued, in addition to adding that "It is profane."

Moore also had strong words for ABC News for their recent headline, calling the headline out for how they're "now spreading lies" and making clear that there "were no such incidences in any proximity" to the GHF sites. 

He also reminded of the consequences of such "lies," in that they "are only meant to intentionally cause more harm to Gazans." 

"The UN, WFP and others should also stop believing and spreading these lies. instead, join us and let’s help Gazans, together!" Moore continued, once more calling out the UN, its agencies, and the media.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, in a quoted repost of Moore, tagged and thanked him and "leadership of humanitarian work Gaza."

Tags:

ABC NEWS ASSOCIATED PRESS GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL MEDIA BIAS

