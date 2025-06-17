Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Calls Out False Reporting, UN for News of Attacks on Palestinians

As the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) works to deliver aid for Palestinians in the region, the group must not only deal with attacks from Hamas, but also what they stress is "false reporting," as they did in a Tuesday press release.

"A number of media outlets have falsely reported today that dozens of Palestinians were killed at a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) aid distribution site. This is categorically untrue. The incident in question did not occur at a GHF site, but rather near a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) location," the press release began by mentioning, as they stressed how safe their own sites are. "To date, not a single incident has occurred at or in the surrounding vicinity of GHF sites nor has an incident occurred during our operating hours. Our distribution model is secure and designed specifically to prevent this kind of tragedy—even under extreme pressure."

The GHF also took the chance to speak out against the UN, specifically for their security measures and how "certain UN officials" are "promoting these false narratives."

As the press release went on to read:

"It is troubling that GHF is once again being blamed for an incident that occurred at a UN site. If anything, this underscores the urgent need for the UN and other humanitarian actors to reassess their security and distribution protocols. In Gaza’s current environment—marked by severe food shortages and widespread desperation—failing to solve for the reality on the ground is having deadly consequences. Until there is enough food in Gaza, chaos will persist—and that chaos must be managed responsibly. "In this environment, accurate reporting is essential. We urge journalists to verify facts before attributing incidents to GHF. There is a growing pattern of violent events being misreported as occurring near our sites, when they involve UN convoys or areas far outside our operations. We’re also concerned by the role of the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, certain UN officials, and Al Jazeera in promoting these false narratives. Intentional or not, the result is the same: undermining the only aid operation consistently delivering aid safely, at scale. "GHF remains focused on its mission: to safely, quickly, and effectively feed as many people as possible, every day. We urge the media to match that commitment with accuracy."

An updated press release, also from Tuesday, references the BBC and the Associated Press for having corrected their reporting.

"BBC and Associated Press have confirmed that the alleged incident today took place at a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) site," the update read. "According to the AP: 'The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian affairs, or OCHA, said the people killed were waiting for food rations arriving in U.N. convoys.'"

It's worth mentioning that the AP piece does not actually specify there has been a correction, though the piece does have an "updated" timestamp for Tuesday afternoon. Further, the piece cites "Gaza’s Health Ministry and a local hospital," without mentioning that such a ministry is run by Hamas.

The piece in question from the BBC also goes after the GHF:

Critics see the GHF as enabling a plan by the Israeli government to displace Palestinians south into smaller areas of Gaza. But Israel - which has long sought to remove the UN as the major humanitarian provider to Palestinians - argues the alternative system was needed to stop Hamas stealing aid. ... Yet there seems to be no plan from Israel, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation or the international community to find a way to prevent the near daily killing of Palestinians, as they take their lives in their hands to seek a meagre supply of food.

Such corrections don't offer much when it comes to giving any correct for such outlets. In fact, they've been among the worst offenders when it comes to sharing pro-Hamas propaganda, and when it comes to the BBC especially, doubling down on it.