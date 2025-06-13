Former Prime Minister's Spokesperson Details Why It's So Crucial That Israel Attacked Iran

On Thursday, Israel launched its preemptive attack against Iran and its nuclear program. Following such an attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave a speech in which he justified the attacks. That same night, David Keyes, a former spokesperson to the prime minister offered further justification over X as he spoke about the importance of taking down the nuclear facilities and how lifesaving such an attack will turn out to be.

"If in the coming hours or days Israel destroys Iran's nuclear facilities, it will be for one reason: to save millions of lives," Keyes offered. Just as Netanyahu did, Keyes reminded how there were previous threats to Jews, with the world not doing enough to act, though he also did through with much spicier language.

"Today, a fanatic Iranian regime says they will destroy the Jewish State. Once again, the world isn't doing s**t. But this time, it will be different. This time, we have the Israel Defense Forces. And Israel will not let a regime sworn to our destruction acquire the weapons to do so. Not now, not ever. The highest aspiration of Iran's regime is to destroy us. They chant 'Death to Israel' at every major gathering. They fund and arm every terrorist waging war on Israel. They shoot hundreds of ballistic missiles at our communities and families," Keyes shared.

It was in painting such a scene that Keyes further justified the attack. "And so, if Israel's air force annihilates every vestige of Iran's nuclear program in an overwhelming and decisive series of strikes, it will save millions of lives. Because if heaven forbid, if the Iranian regime acquires nukes, they will push the button. They do not fear death, they welcome it," Keyes offered as a warning.

"And make no mistake, Iran's dictators are desperately trying to get nuclear bombs. That's why they lied about everything, that's why they banned weapons inspectors from stepping foot in their military facilities. That's why they hid their nuclear archive from the world," he also reminded to point out how Iran cannot be trusted.

Keyes then spoke of his own experience from 2018, as he helped lead the team "to expose Iran's secret atomic archive that the Mossad stole from a suburb of Tehran in one of the greatest intelligence operations in history." He spent weeks on the project when it comes to Iran's plans for nuclear bombs. "Very, very few people have seen what I saw," Keyes stressed.

"Iran hid its atomic archive for one purpose: to reconstitute their nuclear program. Iran's regime is as brilliant and patient as they are evil," he warned, sharing further details that Iran has for not only enriching their uranium and improving ballistic missiles, but also for hiding it. This is "all for one purpose," Keyes continued, "to destroy Israel the moment they can."

Keyes then even went for a frightening scenario of Israel failing to uncover certain sites, with Iran in this scenario detonating five nuclear bombs over Israel and killing millions of civilians in the process. "What would people say on that day? They'd say, 'Oh, of course Iran did it! That's exactly what they said they'd do! They told their people that dying for Allah was the highest honor. They swore daily that they'd stop at nothing until Israel was wiped from the face of the earth. Amidst crushing poverty and drought, they invested billions in a secret nuclear program that they hid from the world. I guess we should have believed them,' people would say. By then, of course, it will be too late. But it is not now," Keyes shared, as his sense of foreboding also carried with it a sense of hope.

Keyes also sought to offer a glimpse into Iran's way of thinking. "The reason diplomacy has failed is because Iran's regime will no sooner give up trying to acquire nukes to destroy Israel than you would give up loving your children. It is very hard for western minds to fathom such dedication to such evil. But it remains an unassailable fact," he shared, as he encouraged people to watch Ayatollah Khamenei's speeches, read the media in Iran, and study their texts.

"And so, if in the coming hours or days, waves of Israeli fighter jets fly high over Iran and destroy their nuclear facilities once and all, take a moment to thank the heavens for the boundless courage of Israel's heroes, because they, and they alone, are the barrier to an Iranian led nuclear holocaust," Keyes continued. "This is not hyperbole, this is reality," he insisted.

"War is a terrible, terrible thing, and it must alway be the last option. It is fraught with confusion and pain and unimaginable difficulty, but sometimes it is also necessary to prevent a greater evil from happening," Keyes continued towards the end to further justify Israel's preemptive attack on Iran.

As he referenced Iwo Jima and Normandy, Keyes compared such battles to point out how many lives will be saved if "Israel strikes Iran's nuclear program," as he stressed that "if ever there was a time to stand with Israel, it is now. If ever there was a time to support the long-suffering Iranian people and demand an end to their apocalyptical, mass murdering jihadist dictatorship, it is now. If ever there was a time to pray for Israel's swift, overwhelming, and total victory, it is now."

Destroying Iran's nuclear facilities will save millions of lives. pic.twitter.com/u6ITPtcvYd — David Keyes (@DavidMKeyes) June 13, 2025

Sure enough, Israel has already been met with success as Iran has suffered major losses. "The entire top command of the IRGC has been wiped out, including General Salami, General Gholamali Rashid, Dr. Tehraniji, and Fereydoun Abbasi. Quds Force Esmail Qaani has also been killed. Qaani replaced Qasem Solemani, who Trump took out during his first term. Nuclear scientists have also been killed," Katie wrote late on Thursday night.

Netanyahu has already made clear that Operation Rising Lion as it is known will go on for however long it needs to.

Other posts were shared in appreciation of President Donald Trump, who has spoken out against Iran and the need to get rid of its nuclear program.

"The Iranians listened too closely to Tucker Carlson and Jeffrey Sachs, who do not represent Donald Trump. Today is day 61 after the president gave the Iranians 60 days. God bless Donald Trump," posted user Doranimated over X.