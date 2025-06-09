'Big Mistake, Big Blunder': Alan Dershowitz Explains Where Abrego Garcia's Attorneys Went So Wrong

Last Friday, the Trump administration announced the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, While Democrats and the mainstream media may want to put out a particular narrative about this "Maryland man" or even "Maryland father," the truth is he's being brought back to face some pretty serious charges.

As much as Abrego Garcia's lawyers and supporters may have fought for him to return, Alan Dershowitz, who has been a defense attorney for some pretty high profile figures, told NewsNation that same day that a "big mistake" was made.

Dershowitz described the move as "a big mistake, big blunder by his lawyers," when it comes to Abrego Garcia. "His lawyers never, ever should have tried to bring him back to the United States. They should have filed a motion, having him transferred from El Salvador or Nicaragua, where maybe there was some fear, to another place, say Argentina or Brazil. He might be a free man today, if they had done that," Dershowitz continued to stress.

The famous defense attorney also provided some valuable reminders about how it is that Abrego Garcia could even be described as a mistakenly deported man, as the media have also run with. "Remember that he was ordered deported. The only flaw in the order was where he was sent, not whether he was sent. And so, I think he may spend a long time in prison," Dershowitz pointed out, also reminding this is "if he's found guilty, [since] he's presumed innocent."

"But if he's found guilty, he's going to spend a long time in prison complaining about his ideological, radical lawyers who made a hero out of him and tried to get him back to the United States, when that was not in his own self interest," Dershowitz still further stressed. "So, lawyers made the most fundamental mistake a lawyer can make: putting ideology before the best interests of the client."

As Dershowitz also pointed out when taking a question from host Chris Cuomo, even if Abrego Garcia is acquitted, the Trump administration "can still bring the deportation charges because the standard of proof is very different in deportation charges." That would involve, as Dershowitz explained, deporting Abrego Garcia "to a country where he could not make a plausible claim that he's in danger." This represents "a win-win" from the government's perspective, Dershowitz added.

Abrego Garcia is a suspected MS-13 gang member and his wife also sought a temporary protective order in 2020 after she said Abrego Garcia abused her. Cuomo also pointed to the traffic stop from November 30, 2022, which has to do with the concerns that Abrego Garcia has also been involved in human smuggling. Then there's the particularly shocking details, such as how Abrego Garcia may have participated in a murder and solicited child pornography.

A local ABC News outlet in Baltimore highlighted these details, in addition to including a copy of the indictment. USA Today, which just had a particularly bad week in covering all kinds of stories, included the indictment in their reporting, but failed to mention such details. Their coverage more so focused on portraying Abrego Garcia in a sympathetic light, based on statements from his supporters.