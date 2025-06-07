This Dem Senator Did Not Just Say *That* About Abrego Garcia

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) can’t retreat, so he must double down on the Abrego Garcia drama. He’s the so-called ‘Maryland man,’ who was deported to El Salvador. He’s an illegal alien, an MS-13 member, an accused human trafficker, and a domestic abuser. The documents backing up the gang ties and wife-beating could scale the Rockies. Van Hollen had margaritas with him in El Salvador.

He claims it’s about due process—it’s not. Garcia went through the legal system, which is how we know so much about him. The story has been a masterclass is showing how dumb politicians fall into PR traps; this one an elite one set up by Trump’s team. As soon as Van Hollen and other Democrats announced they would visit Garcia, they waited until they touched down to release the trove of Justice Department documents on the man.

Now, Van Hollen is trying to take a victory lap because we’re bringing Garcia back…to face charges of human trafficking. No matter how this turns out, Garcia is either going to be in jail or deported. So, what even is this, Chris:

After months of ignoring our Constitution, it seems the Trump Admin has relented to our demands for compliance with court orders and due process for Kilmar Abrego Garcia.



This has never been about the man—it’s about his constitutional rights & the rights of all.



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/q28RLNEj2S — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) June 6, 2025

Also, he said Garcia deserves an apology.

Lol oh my goodness. Senator Van Hollen says it is Abrego Garcia who deserves an apology after all of this. This is bizarro world stuff here.



The human trafficker is the real victim 🥴🥴🥴. pic.twitter.com/q5NAFdXexa — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 7, 2025

Guarantee very few Americans knew who Chris Van Hollen was before he grabbed margs with a terrorist/human trafficker, now they do, which in the long run will not be a good thing for him. https://t.co/IGblsx6twZ — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) June 7, 2025

It gets worse—Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) tried to gaslight us all by claiming no Democrats defended Garcia. Roll the tapes:

Jamie Raskin is now claiming that Democrats never defended Kilmar Abrego Garcia.



Here's one of the many times Raskin himself defended Garcia. pic.twitter.com/iCPHHnVkuc — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 7, 2025

And people wonder why Democrats are in their worst shape in 50 years.