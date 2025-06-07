CNN's Scott Jennings Drops the Mic on Abrego Garcia, and the Libs Lost...
This Dem Senator Did Not Just Say *That* About Abrego Garcia

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 07, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) can’t retreat, so he must double down on the Abrego Garcia drama. He’s the so-called ‘Maryland man,’ who was deported to El Salvador. He’s an illegal alien, an MS-13 member, an accused human trafficker, and a domestic abuser. The documents backing up the gang ties and wife-beating could scale the Rockies. Van Hollen had margaritas with him in El Salvador. 

He claims it’s about due process—it’s not. Garcia went through the legal system, which is how we know so much about him. The story has been a masterclass is showing how dumb politicians fall into PR traps; this one an elite one set up by Trump’s team. As soon as Van Hollen and other Democrats announced they would visit Garcia, they waited until they touched down to release the trove of Justice Department documents on the man.  

Now, Van Hollen is trying to take a victory lap because we’re bringing Garcia back…to face charges of human trafficking. No matter how this turns out, Garcia is either going to be in jail or deported. So, what even is this, Chris: 

Also, he said Garcia deserves an apology.  

It gets worse—Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) tried to gaslight us all by claiming no Democrats defended Garcia. Roll the tapes: 

And people wonder why Democrats are in their worst shape in 50 years. 

