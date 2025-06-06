Trade Talks With China Are Moving Forward
Tipsheet

Kilmar Abrego Garcia on His Way Back to US to Face Criminal Charges

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 06, 2025 3:30 PM
X/@ChrisVanHollen

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national with reported ties to the violent MS-13 gang, is being returned to the United States to face serious criminal charges. He will be ordered to appear before a judge in Nashville. His case has become a flashpoint in the broader debate over immigration enforcement and national security. Deported initially under the Trump administration two months ago, Abrego Garcia's background has raised red flags, including allegations of involvement in human trafficking. 

Despite being granted temporary protection to remain in the U.S., Abrego Garcia was flagged for deportation due to alleged ties to the notorious MS-13 gang. His return highlights the failures of weak immigration policies under previous administrations. It underscores why a tough, law-and-order approach is essential to protect American communities from dangerous individuals who exploit the system.

According to a two-count indictment, which was filed under seal in federal court in Tennessee last month, Abrego Garcia is alleged to have participated in a years-long conspiracy to smuggle thousands of illegal aliens from Texas to the U.S. Among those are members of the Salvadoran gang MS-13. 

The Trump administration defended its decision to deport him, saying that dangerous individuals should not be allowed to remain in the country under legal technicalities. 

He was dubbed "Maryland man" by Democrats who claimed he was “mistakenly” deported by the Trump administration. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and other Democrats traveled to El Salvador in connection with the Abrego Garcia case, drawing attention to his situation. Hollen was pictured sipping on adult beverages with an alleged illegal immigrant with known ties to a terrorist organization. According to several sources, American taxpayers likely funded the trip.

