House Committee Finally Passes Legislation on Budget Reconciliation to Advance 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | May 14, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Wednesday afternoon, the House Energy and Commerce Committee passed their budget reconciliation bill, also known as their "big, beautiful bill." The vote took place along party lines of 30-24, after over 24 hours of committee meetings. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) even fell asleep, a move she tried to justify over X by calling out Republicans. 

Dingell responded to Townhall's video over X showing the congresswoman clearly asleep. "Been up for 31 hours straight fighting Republicans trying to gut Medicaid," she claimed as a way to justify her behavior. "Closed my eyes to think about an America where everyone has access to quality, affordable health care." The post is now a pinned post for Dingell's official X account. 

While Dingell may have fallen asleep and made excuses, Republicans on the Committee took to championing how they made it through the 26 hour meeting and 246 amendments filed in order to advance the bill. 

"Committee Republicans took an historic step today to unleash American energy, bolster our technological leadership, and prioritize health care for the most vulnerable Americans and U.S. citizens," Chairman Brett Guthrie (R-KY) also said in a statement once the bill advanced from his Committee. "We make no apologies for putting Americans first, and we will gladly work through a 26 hour markup in order to pursue a more perfect union." 

As Jeremy covered earlier, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has promoted the legislation as one that is is "checking all the boxes" on President Donald Trump’s campaign promises. The speaker hopes to have the bill on the president's desk by July 4th. 

A pinned post from the Committee's X account, from May 11, is an op-ed from Guthrie for The Wall Street Journal promoting this bill as one that is "A Common Sense Budget Reconciliation Bill," as he too notes how it will help the president's agenda.

Despite the fearmongering claims from Dingell and other Democrats as well as their allies in the mainstream media, the bill also actually strengthens Medicaid, as the Committee members have pointed out. 

