House Committee Finally Passes Legislation on Budget Reconciliation to Advance 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

On Wednesday afternoon, the House Energy and Commerce Committee passed their budget reconciliation bill, also known as their "big, beautiful bill." The vote took place along party lines of 30-24, after over 24 hours of committee meetings. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) even fell asleep, a move she tried to justify over X by calling out Republicans.

Advertisement

Dingell responded to Townhall's video over X showing the congresswoman clearly asleep. "Been up for 31 hours straight fighting Republicans trying to gut Medicaid," she claimed as a way to justify her behavior. "Closed my eyes to think about an America where everyone has access to quality, affordable health care." The post is now a pinned post for Dingell's official X account.

Been up for 31 hours straight fighting Republicans trying to gut Medicaid.



Closed my eyes to think about an America where everyone has access to quality, affordable health care. https://t.co/gj8gttmX1X — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) May 14, 2025

While Dingell may have fallen asleep and made excuses, Republicans on the Committee took to championing how they made it through the 26 hour meeting and 246 amendments filed in order to advance the bill.

"Committee Republicans took an historic step today to unleash American energy, bolster our technological leadership, and prioritize health care for the most vulnerable Americans and U.S. citizens," Chairman Brett Guthrie (R-KY) also said in a statement once the bill advanced from his Committee. "We make no apologies for putting Americans first, and we will gladly work through a 26 hour markup in order to pursue a more perfect union."

Almost 27 hours later, @HouseCommerce has advanced our portion of the One, Big, Beautiful Bill.



Thank you Chairman @RepGuthrie for your leadership during this process! — Congressman Russell Fry (@RepRussellFry) May 14, 2025

Despite over 24 hours of lies, fear-mongering, and misleading claims from my Democratic colleagues, @HouseCommerce just advanced @POTUS' transformative agenda that will unleash American energy, eliminate green new deal-style mandates, support American innovation, and strengthen… https://t.co/bDqLHCz1sx — Rick W. Allen (@RepRickAllen) May 14, 2025

Republicans on @HouseCommerce just spent the past 26 hours marking up the "One Big, Beautiful Bill" and removing waste, fraud, and abuse to secure Medicaid for vulnerable populations and generations to come.



Democrats spent that time defending:



- 1.4 million illegal immigrants… — Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) May 14, 2025

Today @HouseCommerce passed the budget reconciliation text, delivering common sense policies for the American People, unleashing energy, bolstering our technological leadership, and caring for the most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/07cYsHH2xM — Energy and Commerce Committee (@HouseCommerce) May 14, 2025

As Jeremy covered earlier, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has promoted the legislation as one that is is "checking all the boxes" on President Donald Trump’s campaign promises. The speaker hopes to have the bill on the president's desk by July 4th.

A pinned post from the Committee's X account, from May 11, is an op-ed from Guthrie for The Wall Street Journal promoting this bill as one that is "A Common Sense Budget Reconciliation Bill," as he too notes how it will help the president's agenda.

Advertisement

Despite the fearmongering claims from Dingell and other Democrats as well as their allies in the mainstream media, the bill also actually strengthens Medicaid, as the Committee members have pointed out.

“A Common Sense Budget Reconciliation Bill” @HouseCommerce’s reconciliation bill strengthens Medicaid for those most in need, bolsters America’s national security, and helps enact @POTUS’ agenda.



Read Chairman @RepGuthrie’s Op-Ed in @WSJOpinion⬇️https://t.co/ZoirBwB0He — Energy and Commerce Committee (@HouseCommerce) May 11, 2025

✅ PASSED@HouseCommerce just delivered our part of the One, Big, Beautiful Bill, strengthening Medicaid, boosting energy production, and bolstering our national security.



Every single committee Republican voted to deliver these common sense wins. pic.twitter.com/cAVoSS1xG1 — Energy and Commerce Committee (@HouseCommerce) May 14, 2025

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.