Scott Jennings Calls Out Ana Navarro Over What Just May Be Her Most Laughable Point Yet About Biden

As CNN's conservative commentator, Scott Jennings has had to deal with a lot of liberal co-panelists on the network, though Ana Navarro in particular is a piece of work. On Thursday, the same day that former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden appeared on "The View" together, where Navarro also appeared as a co-host, Biden's decline came up during "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip." There's been guests defending Biden plenty of times before, especially Neera Tanden, given she worked for the administration. Navarro really went there, though.

The show saved the best segment for last. Initially, the segment harped on how Biden claimed that then Vice President Kamala Harris wasn't able to beat now President Joe Biden because she was a woman of mixed race, as if she wasn't also a supremely flawed candidate. As Abby Phillip brought up issues plaguing the Biden-Harris administration, such as immigration--which had been one of Biden's worst issues and has been Trump's best issue--Navarro claimed that Biden "did acknowledge it, and he took responsibility," adding the claim that "there's a lot of affection and loyalty between the two" when it comes to Biden and Harris.

Navarro also incredulously tried to deny that while Biden was not surprised Harris lost, he actually thinks he would have won reelection in a rematch against Trump, a claim he's laughably made multiple times. Even Phillip concurred that Biden has made such claims.

After the segment came back from devolving into discussing race--which Navarro has focused on before, though Bakari Sellers this time on the panel went with such a focus as well--Jennings brought up whether Biden even had the ability to serve for another four years of president.

"I will just say watching [Biden] over the last few days reminded me that a whole bunch of people were telling us with a straight face that this man was capable of serving another four years as president," Jennings offered, while Navarro listened with a smug look on her face. "And that these appearances coupled with what I understand is going to be the equivalent of a nuclear bomb dropped on the Democratic Party when Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's book come out next week, I don't know that the Democrats have fully internalized what's about to happen to them between what he looks like today and what they're about to report, get ready," he warned.

Multiple books came out last month on the 2024 election, including to do with Biden's decline. A book from CNN's own Jake Tapper, as Jennings referenced, as well as Alex Thompson, is set to come out next week. This book in particular puts the onus on Biden choosing to run again, thus giving rise to a second term for Trump. Many were quick to call Tapper right out for such a book, given that he participated in the cover up for Biden.

Although Phillip didn't comment on her colleague's upcoming book, she did point point out that Biden has "deficits" that she isn't even sure if Biden himself realizes, pointing out "he doesn't seem to get it at all, which is part of the problem."

For whatever reason, Navarro still tried to offer that Biden "took responsibility," which Jennings took particular issue with, including and especially when it comes to Biden and Harris trying to dismiss themselves from each other. As Jennings reminded, who later came armed with screenshots over X, that has been reported with his comments on there being "no daylight," which he emphasized over Navarro's shrieking.

Care to weigh in, @amieparnes and @jonallendc?



You’ve been called liars here on the “no daylight kid” moment - but my bet is you’ve got it right and Joe Biden can’t remember what he had for breakfast yesterday.



This will not age well. pic.twitter.com/vW1U0FAxYQ — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 9, 2025

Where Jennings really got Navarro was as she countered his points by wondering, "you think reporting can never be wrong?!" With his own smug look, Jennings questioned as to if Navarro was "attacking the journalism around it?" As Jennings remained calm, denying Navarro's line of attack, Navarro also claimed to Jennings that you "you come in and you come out here and you attack reporting every night." All the while, she continued to defend the episode of "The View" from that day.

As Navarro continued to defend her program, one which is particularly pro-Democrat and anti-Trump, Jennings continued to remind that "there's critical reporting about [Biden], and he told [Harris], point blank, 'no daylight.'"

What made the exchange even more amusing was that when Jennings asked Navarro if she thought Biden's "never told a lie," she offered with a straight face, "I don't think he tells many lies," leading to the panel erupting in crosstalk once more, as co-panelist Ben Ferguson brought up Biden's decline, while Navarro still tried to stick to her view that she doesn't think Biden "tells many lies," to laughter.

With her Trump Derangement Syndrome on display, Navarro even tried to police Jennings' laughter. "You know why you don't get to laugh like that? Because you support a guy who lies every freaking day and lies continuously," she claimed, going on to bring up the 2020 election, as Jennings called Navarro out for her "tragic" response.

The panel was still engaging in the crosstalk when Jennings had to bring a close to the segment and the show.

Jennings also later shared screenshots from Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes responding over X that they stood by their reporting. Allen and Parnes also co-authored one of the books that came out last month about the 2024 election.

For the record, the journalists say: pic.twitter.com/wAhCvRPjHI — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 9, 2025

