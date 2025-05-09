Gulf of America Bill Passes House, but Not Without Complaining From Trans Member

On Thursday, the House passed a bill from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to change the name of the Gulf of America. The 211-206 vote was mostly along party lines, with all Democrats voting against the bill, and Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) joining them. Given how Bacon's been critical of President Donald Trump, this was hardly surprising. While all Democrats voted against the bill, one in particular gained attention for opposing the act, namely Rep. Tim "Sarah" McBride (D-DE), who is transgender.

As McBride was on his way to the chamber for the vote, he complained that changing the name to the Gulf of America was "the dumbest bill we could be spending our time on," which he also added was, in his view, "ridiculous."

"And, look, you might think that we're doing this because it's because another opportunity for House Republicans to be sycophantic to the man in the White House," McBride continued. He also claimed that Republicans would rather vote on such a bill than, as McBride claimed, amounts to Republicans "trying to nix health care for millions of Americans." It's a feamongering claim that plenty of Democrats have made before. McBride also brought up claims about Trump's tariffs, referring to them as "reckless and erratic," and said that they're "crashing the economy." This claim, also meant to fearmonger, leaves out how many countries are coming to the negotiating table, with Trump announcing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom the same morning as McBride's rant. The details had also been previewed the night before.

"Changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico?! In this economy?! What the hell are we doing here?!" McBride asked to conclude the video. It's awfully rich that McBride would be ranting and raving about such a topic, given how much the last Democratic administration, under then President Joe Biden and then Vice President Kamala Harris screwed up the economy so severely. While McBride did not take office until the 119th Congress, he was still close with Biden, especially given both of their connections to Delaware.

I’m on my way to the House floor to vote against what is possibly the dumbest bill we could be voting on right now: renaming the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America.



This is what House Republicans choose to focus on? In this economy?! pic.twitter.com/ala6Sxq4L9 — Congresswoman Sarah McBride (@Rep_McBride) May 8, 2025

As a biological man, "Sarah" is not the name McBride was born with. Rather, that would be "Tim." That the member of Congress would be harping on name changes is particularly ironic, and people were quick to notice.

On Friday morning, less than 24 hours after it was first posted, McBride's post had 14,000 replies and just over 7,000 likes. The quoted reposts likewise pointing out how McBride changed his name also abounded.

So changing a name is now ridiculous?



Congratulations on the greatest self-own ever, Tim.



Part of me thinks the only reason Trump changed the name is because he knew Democrats are the biggest idiots on earth and would take the bait. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 8, 2025

Stop deadnaming the gulf of America. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 8, 2025

A complaint about renaming things by renamed Tim McBride. https://t.co/EDo7XbCYiJ — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) May 8, 2025