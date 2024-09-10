LIVE RESULTS: Voters Make Their Primary Election Decisions in Final Three States

It's Tuesday night, which means it's Primary Night in America, the last one of the year. This week, voters will head to the polls in Delaware, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Most polls close at 8 pm ET, and most results are expected by the end of the night.

Democratic Gov. Jay Carney is retiring in Delaware. There's a competitive three-way race to see who the Democratic nominee will be, with various polls showing different results. In the Republican gubernatorial primary, Minority Leader of the Delaware House of Representatives Mike Ramone is favored to win the nomination.

Democratic State Sen. "Sarah" McBride, who is transgender, is expected to win the nomination to become the state's U.S. House representative. A POLITICO article from July of last year referenced McBride when it comes to President Joe Biden’s "view of transgender rights."

"Biden has leaned on McBride, calling her to discuss the current moment in American politics. Over time, she has helped turn one of the most devout Catholic presidents in U.S. history into an unlikely champion of LGBTQ causes," the piece mentions.

Delaware's current At-Large representative, Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, is running for U.S. Senate to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Tom Carper.

While most polls close at 7 pm ET in New Hampshire, there won't be statewide calls until after 8 pm ET, since larger towns and cities are able to remain open that late.

The race to watch will be the gubernatorial election, especially come November, as Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is retiring. Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte is expected to win the Republican nomination, especially as she has Sununu's support. Ayotte served one term as U.S. senator from 2011-2017 and served as the Granite State's first female attorney general from 2004-2009.

Three Democrats are running for their party's nomination in the gubernatorial primary. The gubernatorial race for the general election is widely considered a "Toss-Up" race.

The polls in Rhode Island are open until 8 pm ET. Although Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is facing a primary opponent, he is widely expected to win Tuesday night and in the general election in November. He'll either face State Rep. Patricia Morgan or Raymond McKay.

We're partnering with Decision Desk HQ to bring you the most up-to-date election results, which you can find below. To see different House races, hit the dropdown button "Change Race."

Delaware — polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET

New Hampshire — all polls close by 8:00p.m. ET

Rhode Island — polls close at 8:00p.m. ET

