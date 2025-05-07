Trump Says Something Big on Trade Is Dropping Tomorrow Morning

We have a big event happening tomorrow. Katie will get the official unveiling, but a major trade deal was struck between the United States and “a big, and highly respected, country.” Is it the United Kingdom? That’s been circling the rumor mill. We are in trade talks with our cousins across the pond, but they’re not the only ones.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will meet with Chinese officials in Switzerland over the weekend. Talks with India are ongoing, but their recent armed spat with Pakistan might put those on hold. Who knows, but trade deals are being hashed out, as the world and the markets are now seeing tariff policy not as a permanent tool regarding American economic power but as a negotiating tactic.

Big news tomorrow! 10AM. Be there! pic.twitter.com/S0Kv9A7Dto — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) May 8, 2025

Trump says US has a "major trade deal" with a big country that he will announce tomorrow — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 8, 2025

Trump wrote on social media there will be a 'Big News Conference' May 8 'concerning a MAJOR TRADE DEAL.' https://t.co/2Xt4NMxUbs — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) May 8, 2025

U.S.-UK TRADE AGREEMENT TO BE SIGNED NEXT WEEK: FT — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) May 6, 2025

The market is on a significant rebound after a slight readjustment. It’s a substantial rebound after the media said we were on the verge of Great Depression 2.0 in April. That was fake news. The market had nine straight days of gain, which has happened only eight times in 25 years.

The Trump economy is coming together in real-time, and it will be special.

UPDATE: It’s the United Kingdom (via NYT):

President Trump is expected to announce on Thursday that the United States will strike a trade agreement with Britain, according to three people familiar with the plans. Mr. Trump teased a new trade agreement in a social media post on Wednesday night, though he did not specify which nation was part of the deal. “Big News Conference tomorrow morning at 10:00 A.M., The Oval Office, concerning a MAJOR TRADE DEAL WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF A BIG, AND HIGHLY RESPECTED, COUNTRY. THE FIRST OF MANY!!!” he wrote. A spokesman for the White House declined to comment beyond Mr. Trump’s post. A spokesman for the British Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

BREAKING: The US will announce a trade deal with the United Kingdom tomorrow, per NYT — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) May 8, 2025

BREAKING: Trump Administration to Announce Trade Deal With Britain Per NYT — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) May 8, 2025