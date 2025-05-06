Liberals on CNN Keep Harping on Due Process for Illegal Immigrants, and Scott Jennings Keeps Arguing Back

As the conservative voice of reason on many CNN panels, Scott Jennings is adept at arguing with co-panelists on just about any issue, although he's been particularly skilled on immigration lately, especially as liberals keep bringing it up. There were some particularly noteworthy moments on that topic last week and this week looks to be no different.

Law Professor Donte Mills, who was on "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip" last week, returned once more for the program to discuss immigration and the legal side of it, though Jennings was also there to offer a rebuttal. As the panel discussed following the Constitution, Mills specifically brought up immigration. "So, just have a hearing, and that's what due process is," he offered.

Just as Jennings illustrated last week, he once more brought up how the country is facing an "invasion" from illegal immigrants, especially with the amount of people that the Biden-Harris administration allowed to come over due to four years of open borders.

"So, here's the deal. We've let 20 million something people into the country illegally, and now what a lot of folks want to do is use the court system to try to stop as much as possible the rapid deportation of illegal aliens from the country," he offered, also pointing to the interview that President Donald Trump did with Kristen Welker of NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "What the president said in the interview was very clear. He was unsure on these deportation cases because of the unusual circumstances, but he was going to defer to his brilliant lawyers and said, quote, 'we are going to follow what the Supreme Court says,'" Jennings pointed out, also trying to argue about a lack of outrage before Phillip cut him off to ask about "different circumstances."

"We have been invaded by millions upon millions of people and he was elected to get them out. He was elected to get them out," Jennings insisted, speaking about a campaign issue that was one of the top, if not the top issue for voters in 2024. Whether he was running against then President Joe Biden or then Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump led handily on immigration, which remains his best issue. "And what some people are proposing is a backlog system that will never allow us to go to get them out," Jennings continued.

Not only did Phillip try to downplay Jennings' framing on illegal immigration, arguing it "has been around for a long time," but she harped on Jennings' issue with the process, arguing that "that's actually just how the system works."

"Do you know how long it takes for this process, this paperwork to get people out? The guy that we've all been weeping and gnashing teeth over the, you know, guy we sent to El Salvador was in the country 14 years, illegally," Jennings reminded about Kilmar Abrego Garcia. He also reminded, passionately, about how "we've got millions of people who have gamed this system."

We have been INVADED.



Millions upon millions have entered our country illegally and President Trump was elected to get them out.



The left's "due process" game has one intention: to delay and prevent Trump from completing this mission. pic.twitter.com/kjYkAZBoYu — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 6, 2025

As the fiery segment went on, Jennings continued to remind his co-panelists that Trump "believes his mandate from the American people is to solve illegal immigration," as he also brought up the Biden-Harris administration. When it comes to Phillip's point about how illegal immigration "has been around for a long time," it's worth emphasizing it was particularly bad under Trump's successor/predecessor. It was under Biden that the country saw record high encounters of illegal immigrants in December 2023, before the month was even over.

Jennings framed it by asking, "Did Joe Biden, when he said he would faithfully uphold and execute the laws of this land, not mean it when he decided to let millions upon millions of people into the country because he did not execute the laws land?" It was a question that the other co-panelists would not answer, as they instead continued to harp on Trump.

After Jennings reminded his co-panelists once again that "this country has been invaded," Mills stepped in once more to ask if Jennings believes "that every immigrant here is the same," which he then answered for him with quite the claim, which is that "you can't believe that because they're not."

This too was a similar conversation from last week. "I believe everybody who's here illegally, not all are violent, but all are here illegally," Jennings offered. "Every person who's here illegally is in fact a criminal. Some of them do come here and commit violent crimes and still aren't deported," he later added during the conversation.

Q: "Do you believe that every (illegal) immigrant is the same?"



A: Yes. Everybody who's here illegally is, in fact, a criminal.



Watch how this unpopular truth was received tonight 👇 pic.twitter.com/JGLFzwBEgY — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 6, 2025

Later still during the segment, Jennings again warned about focusing on due process for illegal immigrants. "We will red tape this to death and we will never get rid of the invasion," he pointed out.

Jennings also brought up illegal immigration and where these people are being sent to when Trump's idea to reopen Alcatraz came up.

"He said he was going to study it. I mean, we have a prison overcrowding problem. You've been fussing about recently him sending American criminals overseas to their prisons," Jennings added. "Don't we need more prisons in the United States? What's wrong with this?" Just as they had done and would continue to do, Jennings' co-panelists quickly erupted into crosstalk over the matter.

Jennings had even more fun in sharing the clip over X when it comes to where to send "illegal immigrant gangbangers," as he suggested one of the fancier hotels.

They don't want President Trump to send illegal immigrant gangbangers to El Salvador — and apparently Alcatraz isn't good enough for them either!



Maybe the Ritz Carlton? pic.twitter.com/Gq8t2B5Mo8 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 6, 2025

