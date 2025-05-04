Trump Demands Alcatraz to Reopen: 'House the Worst of the Worst and Take Back Our Streets

In a bold move signaling a return to law and order, President Donald Trump has called for the reopening of the infamous Alcatraz prison to house what he described as “America’s most ruthless and violent criminals.” As soft-on-crime policies in liberal strongholds like California continue to fail, Trump’s proposal taps into growing public frustration over skyrocketing crime and unchecked violence in major cities.

On Sunday, President Trump called for the Alcatraz prison in San Francisco to be rebuilt on a larger scale and reopened to house the nation’s most ruthless and violent criminals. He vowed that the United States would no longer “tolerate these serial offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets.”

“REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering. When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm.”

Alcatraz, the once-infamous maximum-security prison located on a remote island in the San Francisco Bay, has been closed for over 60 years. Now, President Trump has announced plans to bring it back. He’s directing the Bureau of Prisons to coordinate with the Department of Justice, the FBI, and Homeland Security to reopen the facility as a holding site for America’s most dangerous and violent criminals. Trump said the move would restore Alcatraz as a powerful symbol of law, order, and justice.

The prison previously housed some of the most notorious criminals in American history, including James "Whitey" Bulger, Al Capone, and George "Machine Gun" Kelly.