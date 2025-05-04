Houthi Missile Nearly Slams Into Israel’s Civilian Airport
$2.00 Gas Here We Come!
State Moves to Oust Democrat Judge After Explosive Allegations of Military Lies and...
Buffalo SVU Detective 'AngryCops' Drops Startling New Evidence of School Sexual Abuse Cove...
FBI Busts 'Satanic' Child Exploitation Ring
Trump Unveils Bold 'Golden Dome for America' Missile Defense Shield In New Budget...
China-US Trade Deal Will Take Time, China Expert Says
New Details Emerge About the Illegal Immigrant Who Stole Kristi Noem's Purse
Former NFL Kicker Inspired To Run for Congress by Trump’s Attempted Assassination
VIP
Trump 2028? Here's What the President Thinks.
State Department Analyst Busted for $650K Embezzlement In Stunning Breach of Public Trust
Mexican President Snubs Trump’s Push for U.S. Military In Mexico’s Cartel Fight
Watch John Fetterman Argue With Pilot Over Having to Wear Seatbelt In Resurfaced...
Chaos Erupts at AOC Town Hall as Protester Accuses Her of 'Genocide' Lies...
Tipsheet

Trump Demands Alcatraz to Reopen: 'House the Worst of the Worst and Take Back Our Streets

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 04, 2025 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In a bold move signaling a return to law and order, President Donald Trump has called for the reopening of the infamous Alcatraz prison to house what he described as “America’s most ruthless and violent criminals.” As soft-on-crime policies in liberal strongholds like California continue to fail, Trump’s proposal taps into growing public frustration over skyrocketing crime and unchecked violence in major cities.

Advertisement

On Sunday, President Trump called for the Alcatraz prison in San Francisco to be rebuilt on a larger scale and reopened to house the nation’s most ruthless and violent criminals. He vowed that the United States would no longer “tolerate these serial offenders who spread filth, bloodshed, and mayhem on our streets.”

“REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering. When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm.” 

Alcatraz, the once-infamous maximum-security prison located on a remote island in the San Francisco Bay, has been closed for over 60 years. Now, President Trump has announced plans to bring it back. He’s directing the Bureau of Prisons to coordinate with the Department of Justice, the FBI, and Homeland Security to reopen the facility as a holding site for America’s most dangerous and violent criminals. Trump said the move would restore Alcatraz as a powerful symbol of law, order, and justice.

Recommended

Why JD Vance Had to Wreck an Anti-Trump Commentator on Social Media Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The prison previously housed some of the most notorious criminals in American history, including James "Whitey" Bulger, Al Capone, and George "Machine Gun" Kelly.

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why JD Vance Had to Wreck an Anti-Trump Commentator on Social Media Matt Vespa
Buffalo SVU Detective 'AngryCops' Drops Startling New Evidence of School Sexual Abuse Coverups Tom Knighton
$2.00 Gas Here We Come! Kevin McCullough
New Details Emerge About the Illegal Immigrant Who Stole Kristi Noem's Purse Sarah Arnold
State Moves to Oust Democrat Judge After Explosive Allegations of Military Lies and Insurance Fraud Jeff Charles
Democrats And Their Supporters Offer A Case Study In How Abuse Works Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why JD Vance Had to Wreck an Anti-Trump Commentator on Social Media Matt Vespa
Advertisement