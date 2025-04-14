Mike Rogers Came Close to Winning a U.S. Senate Seat Last Year. Can He Pull It Off for 2026?

Last November, former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers came close to winning an open U.S. Senate seat in the key swing state of Michigan, though Democrat Elissa Slotkin ultimately pulled off a victory. In February, Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), who led the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), announced he was retiring. Michigan will have another open seat, and Rogers is trying again.

Advertisement

Rogers released a video announcement over X on Monday morning, now his pinned post, and his candidacy for 2026 has become a trending topic.

In addition to discussing how his family taught him to "show up and do the hard work," which has impacted him in his various roles, Rogers also made clear how "I knew I could do more for Michigan." He referenced his roles in the Michigan State Senate as well as in the U.S, House, as well as the private sector.

When it comes to "fight[ing] for Michigan" in the U.S. Senate, Rogers began by emphasizing his close connection with President Donald Trump, who won the state in 2016 and 2024, adding, "we will deliver on the mandate given to him by the American people."

He also went after "two-faced politicians who say they're moderates but vote as radicals when they get elected," with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Peters, and Slotkin featured prominently. "That ends now," Rogers added, stressing that "for me it will always be America and Michigan first."

That includes "rewarding hard work and investing in the skill trades, cutting wasteful spending, lowering the cost of gas, groceries, and prescription drugs." Rogers once more tied himself to Trump. "Alongside President Trump, I'll fight to bring good, high-paying manufacturing jobs back to Michigan, and I guarantee we'll protect Social Security for our seniors," he added, no doubt looking to put to rest a narrative that Democrats have been using against Trump and Republicans.

"I'll always fight for Michigan's values in the United States Senate," Rogers adds towards the end. His wife also joined him not only to support her husband, but to reference the state's college football teams.

President Trump needs strong allies in the Senate to help him deliver on the mandate given by the American people.



That means bringing manufacturing jobs back to Michigan, protecting seniors’ social security, lowering the costs of gas, groceries & prescription drugs, and… pic.twitter.com/MBNn5gcZ4t — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) April 14, 2025

Rogers already has the support from Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) as well as Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). They each posted their support for Rogers over X, and the NRSC also highlighted Thune's endorsement from their account. Additionally, the NRSC sent out a press release highlighting the support from both Thune and Scott.

"Mike Rogers is the conservative leader that Michigan needs in the U.S. Senate," Thune is quoted as saying. "As an Army veteran and former special agent, Mike understands the importance of putting service before self. We need him in the U.S. Senate to help achieve President Trump's America First agenda and to bring manufacturing and good-paying jobs back to Michigan."

"Mike Rogers is an Army veteran and family man who's devoted his life to serving his country and state. Mike will always put Michigan first, fight for the needs of working families, and stand up to communist China," said Scott. "Michigan is a battleground state, and with Mike as our candidate, I know we will add this seat to President Trump's Senate Majority in 2026."

Advertisement

Both Thune and Scott made valid points ahead of this U.S. Senate race for a key battleground state. Trump currently works with Republican majorities in the House and Senate, though it's a narrow majority in the House, and it's not filibuster-proof in the Senate. He may also only enjoy two years of unified control for his second term. Republicans need all the Senate wins they can get.

Trump won all seven battleground states last November, including Michigan, where he won by 1.4 percentage points. Slotkin's margin of victory was even more narrow, as she won by just 0.3 percentage points. Although the rating from Decision Desk HQ is still pending, other forecasters, including Cook Political Report and Sabato's Crystal Ball regard this race as a "Toss-Up."

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.



Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.