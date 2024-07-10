A Must-Win State for Biden Is Now Veering Into Trump Landslide Territory
Tipsheet

ABC News' George Stephanopoulos Dropped Some Damning Remarks About Biden

Matt Vespa
July 10, 2024
Lou Rocco/ABC via AP

ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos is licking his wounds after being caught making candid remarks about President Joe Biden. The ABC News host was caught on camera admitting that Joe Biden probably can’t serve another four years as president. The former Clinton operative interviewed the president last Friday in what would be the start of his media rehabilitation tour, which has gotten off to a disastrous start. 

The ABC News interview did not quell any concerns about the president’s mental health, nor did it provide ‘dump Biden’ Democrats with the smoking gun evidence needed to apply unbearable pressure on the president to drop out. Meanwhile, Biden claimed on a Philadelphia radio hit that he was a black woman. And now, this damning, though not precisely shocking, admission from a member of the establishment press. Stephanopoulos had to issue an apology after the video leaked, with ABC News saying that the comments in the clip were that of the ABC host alone and not of the news organization (via NY Post): 

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos admitted Tuesday that he does not believe President Biden can serve out a second term — days after conducting a closely watched interview with the commander in chief following his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump last month. 

Stephanopoulos, 63, was recorded by TMZ answering a question from a passer-by in midtown Manhattan about Biden’s political future. 

“Do you think Biden should step down?” the anonymous interrogator asked the “Good Morning America” co-host and “This Week” moderator. 

[…]

“I don’t think he can serve four more years,” the soft-spoken Stephanopoulos responded after a pause. 

“You don’t think he can serve four more years?” the questioner repeated before adding: “All right, that’s an answer.” 

Hours later after the video made headlines, Stephanopoulos expressed regret for offering up his candid response. 

“Earlier today I responded to a question from a passerby. I shouldn’t have,” the news anchor told Puck News in a statement. 

And ABC News, in their own statement to the outlet, added: “George expressed his own point of view and not the position of ABC News.” 

George shouldn't have apologized because his opinion was not controversial or outlandish. Large swaths of the Democratic Party and 75 percent of voters agree: They think he’s too old to be effective. It's a figure that could sink Biden, and wouldn't that be a shame? 


