Joe Biden's First Post-Debate Interview Just Dug Him Into a Deeper Hole

President Joe Biden gave his first post-debate television interview to reassure Americans he could handle another four years in office-- but it turns out, it wasn't just one "bad night."

Advertisement

After a shaky debate performance against former President Donald Trump last week, Biden has faced an avalanche of pressure to drop out of the 2024 race, citing his cognitive decline.

Biden, who says he's staying in the race, has defied calls to drop out of the running, confident he will beat Trump.

The 81-year-old president agreed to a sit-down interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos because he said he would not let a 90-minute debate overshadow all of his so-called “accomplishments” from the past three years.

Stephanopoulos asked Biden if his disastrous debate performance was a "bad episode or the sign of a more serious condition?”

Biden’s excuse? He was “exhausted.”

However, the host pushed back, pointing out that Biden had spent the entire week prior vacationing at Camp David.

“I just had a really bad cold!” The president claimed.

ABC: Was your humiliating debate a "bad episode or the sign of a more serious condition"?



BIDEN: "I was exhausted!"



ABC: Why wasn't your week holed away at Camp David enough rest time?



BIDEN: "I just had a really bad cold!" pic.twitter.com/AHMBLqNcIK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2024

It is worth noting that Biden has spent more than 40 percent of his presidency on vacation and his days are similar to someone who works a cushiony 9-5.

Biden also blamed his troubling debate performance on jet lag. However, Stephanopoulos pointed out that he had over a week— 12 days to be exact— to recover.

George Stephanopoulos asks Joe Biden if he thinks he has a “serious condition” and why 12 days wasn’t enough time to recover from jet lag pic.twitter.com/kEfN8dKHKt — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 5, 2024

The senile president also has no clue whether he watched the debate.

Joe Biden does not know if he watched the debate after taking part in it



pic.twitter.com/hgzYsYs1Cg — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 5, 2024

On Friday, during a rally in Wisconsin, Biden pushed back against critics who say it’s time for him to pass the torch. Instead, the president declared he would “win again in 2020” as he bashed former President Donald Trump.

“What’s Joe going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? Is he going to drop out? What are you going to do?” Biden told the crowd. “Well, here’s my answer: I am running and I’m going to win again.”