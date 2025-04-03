Kamala Harris Did More Than Just Endorse New WI Supreme Court Justice

Earlier this week, Wisconsin voters selected Susan Crawford, who was backed by Democrats and out of state billionaires such as George Soros, as the new state Supreme Court justice over Republican-backed Brad Schimel. Among those Democrats backing Judge Crawford included former Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Tuesday, the day of the election, Harris posted to her X account encouraging Wisconsin voters to go with the judge of her choosing, noting how Crawford would "protect your freedoms and rights."

When we organize — including at the ballot box — we have the power to make a difference in our communities.



Today, Wisconsinites can get out and vote for Judge Susan Crawford to protect your freedoms and rights.



Find your polling place at https://t.co/SSV3VTTsvq. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 1, 2025

Following Crawford's win, though, Harris also shared a video message. Given how cringeworthy it sounds, with the former vice president even sounding potentially inebriated, it's curious that she herself would make such a post.

There's three clips and one screenshot of Harris' remarks, rather than one long clip that would only in come in at about one minute, which is another oddity.

"Hi, Wisconsin! To all of you, I just wanted to pop by to say thank you," the first clip began. "Um, you all are just extraordinary. You love our country. You care. You care. You are making such extraordinary sacrifices, on behalf of so many people, on behalf of communities, on behalf of people you may never meet. And I just say thank you!" In addition to the way her speech came off, Harris consistently shook her head all while she spoke.

"You all are working on behalf of an individual, a candidate in Judge Crawford, who will always fight to protect your freedoms and your rights. Including your right to organize and advocate for fair wages and working conditions that are safe, and who will protect your right to make decisions about your own body without government interferences," she added in the second video. Given that this is Harris we're talking about here, it's not surprising she'd bring up the issue of abortion under the guise of "mak[ing] decisions about your own body." Crawford has represented Planned Parenthood, which performs more abortions than any entity in the country.

The third image includes a screenshot of text from Harris. "It is at the ballot box--not only at the national level, but at the state level and at the local level--where we can and we will push for progress, and we will protect our freedoms and our rights," the text quotes her as saying.

Democrats do tend to do better with special and off-year elections. Republicans, did, however, see wins in Florida's two special elections, also on Tuesday, with new Republican Reps. Randy Fine and Jimmy Patronis having been elected to replace former Republican Reps. Mike Waltz and Matt Gaetz, respectively.

The last clip shows Harris ranting and raving about Elon Musk, just as her fellow Democrats have when it comes to supporting and/or congratulating Crawford. "There is an unelected billionaire who should not and will not have a greater voice than the working people of Wisconsin, she concluded, her voice sounding even more exaggerated.

It's particularly ironic that Harris an others would go after Musk as an "unelected billionaire," given that another unelected billionaire, George Soros, supported Crawford and backed her as a judge as well. Musk not only warned of this over X in supporting Schimel, but so did former Gov. Scott Walker (R-WI). The president Harris served as vice president for, Joe Biden, even awarded Soros with the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this year at the end of his term. His son, Alex Soros, was there to accept the award on his behalf.

Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) also heavily backed Crawford. While he was elected, it was by the people of Illinois, not Wisconsin. For what it's worth, Trump made no secret about having the support of Musk, and how he would assist in his administration.

Wisconsin voters also approved of a ballot initiative requiring voter ID, though this didn't receive nearly enough attention as the state Supreme Court ace. This is despite how it passed by a much larger margin than the margin of victory Crawford had over Schimel, with only the particularly liberal counties of Madison and Milwaukee voting against voter ID.

