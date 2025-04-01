Watch Darrell Issa Obliterate Jasmine Crockett's Self-Righteous Performance About Protecti...
Matt Taibbi Lays Out Biden-Era Censorship of Conservatives on Social Media
Right Before Corey Booker Began His Crying on the Senate Floor, His Staffer...
VIP
Let's Keep One Thing in Mind on 'Ghost Gun' Case, Despite California's Worries
Israel Drops All Tariffs on U.S. Goods Ahead of Trump’s 'Liberation Day'
Secret Service Hired Applicant Who Failed Polygraph—Now He Reviews Clearances
Dems' Hopes Dashed As Republicans Hold Onto Florida's 6th Congressional District With Rand...
LIVE RESULTS: It's Time for Special Elections in America
VIP
Jim Cramer Goes On Ridiculous Rant About Trump Economy
Trump: ‘Maybe 30’ People Interested in UN Ambassador Role
Macron Regime Imprisons Right-Wing Opposition Leader Marine Le Pen, Bans Her From 2027...
Israeli Woman Once Held Hostage by Hamas Receives Prestigious Award From the State...
VIP
Voters in This State Show Support for Creating a State-Level DOGE
Madness: Why British Cops Showed Up at a Family's Home and Arrested Both...
Tipsheet

GOP Achieves Another Special Election Win With Jimmy Patronis' Victory for FL 1st Congressional District

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | April 01, 2025 8:10 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

On Tuesday night, Republicans easily pulled off another victory with Jimmy Patronis' win for Florida's 1st Congressional District. Although Democrats had hoped to pull off a win, just as they did with the special election in the state's 6th Congressional District, Decision Desk HQ called the race for Patronis at 8:01pm, right when the polls closed.

Advertisement

Patronis is replacing former Rep. Matt Gaetz, a fellow Republican who resigned last November, shortly after he was nominated to serve as President Donald Trump's attorney general. Gaetz ended up withdrawing his name from consideration, but did not return to the House. 

According to The Cook Partisan Voting Index, from the Cook Political Report, Florida's 1st Congressional District for 2023 was at R+19, making it the most Republican district in the state, which has 28 congressional districts. It's also one of the most Republican district in the countries. Even with all of the fundraising that Democrats did, at the state and national level, Democrat Gay Valimont didn't have much of a chance up against Patronis, who enjoyed Trump's endorsement, among others.

Gaetz handily beat beat Valimont last November, doing so by 32 points. Florida's 1st Congressional District also delivered Trump one of his biggest wins in Florida, a state he's won for the 2016, 2020, and 2024 presidential races. Last November, the president won the district by 37 percentage points. 

Recommended

LIVE RESULTS: It's Time for Special Elections in America Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

With just 13 percent of the vote in, Patronis currently enjoys 56.3 percent of the vote to Valimont's 42.8 percent. Patronis is expected to ultimately win by a much larger margin. 

Patronis' win is the second Republican win of the night, with state Sen. Randy Fine having won the special election in Florida's 6th Congressional District to replace now former Rep. Mike Waltz, who resigned on January 20 to serve as Trump's national security advisor. 

Polls are open until 9 pm ET in Wisconsin, where voters will select a state Supreme Court justice, as well as consider a state ballot initiative for requiring voter ID. 

Editor's Note: Our VIP members make our live results coverage of national, state, and special elections possible! Support our reporting as we fight to bring you the truth and cover high-stakes elections that will affect our great country. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: FLORIDA SPECIAL ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE RESULTS: It's Time for Special Elections in America Rebecca Downs
Watch Darrell Issa Obliterate Jasmine Crockett's Self-Righteous Performance About Protecting Judges Matt Vespa
We've Been Played – Badly Alan Joseph Bauer
Madness: Why British Cops Showed Up at a Family's Home and Arrested Both Parents Guy Benson
Secret Service Hired Applicant Who Failed Polygraph—Now He Reviews Clearances Sarah Arnold
Why Are Democrats So Opposed to Eliminating Waste, Fraud, and Abuse? Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE RESULTS: It's Time for Special Elections in America Rebecca Downs
Advertisement