More Bad News Could Be Coming for Planned Parenthood

The Trump administration has been delivering bad news to abortion giant Planned Parenthood, and now the U.S. Supreme Court may be doing so as well. Last week, as we covered at the time, it was reported that the administration was freezing tens of millions of funding for review. POLITICO also reported on Tuesday that the cuts were indeed here, with facilities receiving their notices on Monday. President Donald Trump himself also said they would be "looking into" Planned Parenthood harvesting organs from aborted babies. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court also heard a case about South Carolina being able to defund the abortion giant via Medicaid.

At the very least, the freeze, which is in place to see if Planned Parenthood used money for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts. According to Planned Parenthood's own annual report for 2022-2023, they made close to $700 million from taxpayers via "Government Health Services Reimbursements & Grants."

As Jennifer Oliver O'Connell covered earlier this week at our sister site of RedState:

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of the United States will hear the case of Kerr v. Planned Parenthood, and it won't be the first time. This 2018 case involves South Carolina's attempt to block the use of Medicaid to fund abortions at Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) centers in the state. In an executive order, Gov. Henry McMaster directed the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to end Medicaid agreements with abortion clinics because they were unqualified to provide family planning services. Medicaid patient Julie Edwards, along with PPFA, sued. After back and forth between U.S. district court and appeals court panels and opinions, it finds itself back in the highest court, post-Dobbs. ... Despite all its bombast and tough talk, PPFA is in serious trouble, and a ruling in favor of the State of South Carolina would definitely affect the health of the PPFA organization nationwide, such as it is. Like the unraveling of federally codified abortion access, a decision in favor of the state will set a precedent for other states to cut off the PPFA spigot, so they are legitimately worried. PPFA's reputation is also taking a hit. Before 2022, any negative reporting on PPFA would have come from a conservative or right-of-center publication and would have been maligned and deemed QAnon and right-wing falsehoods. In 2016, when David Daleiden exposed PPFA and their lucrative business of selling baby body parts, he was targeted, harassed, and sued, with the complicity and help of then-CA Attorney General Kamala Harris.

Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC), as well as Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, and Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) have spoken at the case, including from outside the Court, about the importance of not only states rights and the right to life, but a matter of prioritizing legitimate healthcare.

It's not merely that Planned Parenthood does not provide legitimate healthcare because they focus on abortion, though that is certainly worth bringing up. Planned Parenthood is so beholden to prioritizing and focusing on abortion, that during the first Trump administration, they refused to give up on the procedure in order to get funding. tli

That same 2022-2023 annual report showed that Planned Parenthood keeps performing an increasing amount of abortions, 392,715 for that time frame, to be exact. More legitimate medical services that the organization provides have meanwhile gone down over the years.

The abortion giant has also been providing shoddy and even dangerous care to women throughout the country, and has lied about the safety risks of the procedure. Planned Parenthood has even been accused of Medicaid fraud. Meanwhile, there's Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), which qualify for Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements.

The cuts were trending over X this week, as was the Court taking up the Medicaid funding case. As for how the case will ultimately go, there's hope in having a 6-3 Court with more conservative justices, though abortion cases have gone in a disappointing way before, even with conservative majorities. It did take close to 50 years to go from Roe v. Wade to the Dobbs v. Jackson case, after all. Some headlines say the justices are "torn" and "divided" in this case, while others highlight how the conservative justices "appear open to" allowing South Carolina to defund the abortion giant.

