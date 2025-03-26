Trump Administration Freezing Planned Parenthood Funding for Review, and That May Not Be All

After a pro-life first term, President Donald Trump looks to be going in the same direction for his second term as well. On Tuesday afternoon, The Wall Street Journal revealed that the administration is freezing funds to Planned Parenthood, which performs more abortions than any entity in the nation. The freeze is to the tune of tens of millions of dollars, with funding being "cut off while the administration examines their DEI efforts."

As the article shares:

The Trump administration is moving to freeze tens of millions of dollars in federal family-planning grants to certain organizations while it investigates whether the money was used for diversity efforts, people familiar with the matter said. The Health and Human Services Department is weighing an immediate freeze of $27.5 million in grants, an agency spokesman said after The Wall Street Journal reported the plans. The groups that would be subject to the freeze include Planned Parenthood affiliates, the people familiar with the matter said. Altogether, the groups were set to get a total of about $120 million this year. The freeze, which could be made public as soon as this week, would suspend funding meant to support, in the U.S., pregnancy testing, provision of contraception, treatment of sexually transmitted infections and evaluation and counseling for infertility. An HHS spokesman said the department was reviewing grant recipients to make sure they comply with President Trump’s executive orders and federal law. ... During the freeze, the department plans to examine whether the funds were used for diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, the people said. Trump issued an executive order on his first day in office directing his administration to scrub DEI efforts from all corners of the federal government. HHS could later decide to fully rescind the grants or reallocate the money to other organizations. The freeze would partially fulfill a longtime conservative goal of defunding Planned Parenthood because it provides abortions and advocates for abortion rights. In 2019, the first Trump administration moved to bar organizations that refer patients for abortions from receiving family planning grants. The Biden administration rescinded the rule.

This freeze of tens of millions of dollars would certainly be a start. According to Planned Parenthood's 2022-2023 annual report, the organization took in nearly $700 million from "Government Health Services Reimbursements & Grants." Further, Planned Parenthood keeps performing an increasing amount of abortions, 392,715 to be exact.

In addition to performing more abortions than any entity in the nation, the organization also provides hormone treatment under the guise of "gender-affirming care." In October 2023, the Washington Free Beacon reported that a facility in New Jersey began the process of transitioning a teen with a whole host of mental health issues, after just a 30-minute consult, and without parental knowledge or consent.

Further, while abortions and federal funding have gone up, and Planned Parenthood is looking to get into the "gender-affirming care" business, more legitimate medical services that the organization provides have gone down over the years.

🚨BREAKING: The Trump Administration is about to cut off federal funding to Planned Parenthood.



Between 2019-2021, Planned Parenthood performed 1.11 million abortions while receiving approximately $1.78 billion in federal funding. This is an average of $592 million every year

The abortion giant and its CEO, Alexis McGill Johnson, haven't used X since Trump took office for his second term, the same day that former CEO Cecile Richards died. There have also, as of late Wednesday afternoon, been no statements from Planned Parenthood or Planned Parenthood Action Fund on their websites. Curiously, however, the latter released a statement on Wednesday about an unrelated topic. There is, however, a statement from McGill Johnson included in the WSJ article, and it comes off exactly as you'd expect.

"The Trump-Vance-Musk administration wants to shut down Planned Parenthood health centers by any means necessary, and they’ll end people’s access to birth control, cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment, and more to do it," she's quoted as saying.

A WSJ op-ed from Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who was then involved in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) before he ran for governor of Ohio, was published last November and referenced cuts to Planned Parenthood.

"...DOGE will help end federal overspending by taking aim at the $500 billion plus in annual federal expenditures that are unauthorized by Congress or being used in ways that Congress never intended, from $535 million a year to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and $1.5 billion for grants to international organizations to nearly $300 million to progressive groups like Planned Parenthood," the op-ed mentioned at one point.

The freeze has been a trending topic over X, as pro-lifers are hoping for accountability for the scandal-prone organization. On Tuesday, Trump himself shared that "we will look into it" when asked if his administration would investigate Planned Parenthood for harvesting organs from aborted babies. Footage from the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) about such shocking revelations first started coming out in the summer of 2015.

In addition to accusations about harvesting organs, the organization has also been accused of PPP loan and Medicaid fraud, as well as medical misinformation, rushed or no counseling for young women seeking abortions, misleading on abortion risks, and covering up for abusers when it comes to statutory rape and sex trafficking.

And this is why it’s so important Donald Trump is now criminally investigating Planned Parenthood for selling baby Organs…



Here is an Undercover Video of Top-Level Planned Parenthood ADMITTED to Selling Organs of Babies 💔 💔



Dr. Ann Schutt-Aine - Chief Medical Officer

——… https://t.co/u08TjOMaSM pic.twitter.com/rbogqslyut — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) March 25, 2025

President Trump was just asked if his administration would investigate Planned Parenthood’s harvesting of baby organs.



His response: “We will look into it.”



The idea of profiting off aborted baby organs should sicken everyone to their core. Planned Parenthood must be debarred… pic.twitter.com/908PHlCYHs — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) March 25, 2025

Elon Musk and DOGE are bringing much-needed accountability to our out-of-control bureaucracy as they take a chainsaw to rampant waste, fraud, and abuse.

