Is This Trump's Best Line From the White House Easter Egg Roll?

Rebecca had the full rundown of the White House Easter Egg Roll, but no doubt the best moment was when President Trump addressed the guests, reminding them that Joe Biden was half-brain-dead and needed to be saved by the Easter Bunny. He made a couple of references to that infamous moment where the Biden Easter Bunny had to save him from having a potential senior moment in public. At that point, why even bother? We knew the man was cooked.

“Remember when the bunny took Joe Biden out? He’s not taking Trump out,” President Trump said to guests. “That was a beautiful moment when the bunny saved Joe Biden.”

Here's the Biden bunny moment:

The president and First Lady Melania Trump later joined children who were doodling in their coloring books. There were no werido moments or LGBT people going topless. It was a nice event, but those remakrs about Biden being saved by the bunny were gold.

