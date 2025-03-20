Here's the Graph Showing White College-Educated Women Have Gone Totally Insane
Tipsheet

Charlie Kirk Moves to Take Over Prager Affiliates, Limbaugh Time Slot in Salem Media Moves

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | March 20, 2025 6:57 AM
Turning Point USA

Salem's Dennis Prager has been out from his radio show ever since he experienced an injury last November. On Wednesday, Salem Media Group, the parent company for Townhall media, made major announcements about the future of Prager's time as a radio host, as well as who will be taking over his time slot. Prager will return to the airways for the 2-3pm hour starting on June 3, and Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk, who is already a Salem Radio Network host, will move onto Prager affiliate stations, effective Monday, March 31.

In addition to a statement from Salem Senior VP of Spoken Word, Phil Boyce, which refers both Prager and Kirk, the statement also contains a mention about Jack Posobiec, who will serve as a substitute host: 

Salem Media Group, Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) announced today that Salem Radio Network host Charlie Kirk has agreed to move onto the Dennis Prager affiliate stations, effective Monday, March 31st. Charlie Kirk has been doing his show in the same Noon to 3pm ET daypart as Dennis Prager since October of 2020. Today Charlie is on 195 radio stations, with 500 total affiliates across the country. Since both Charlie and Dennis have aired live in the Noon to 3pm ET daypart, it will be an easy transition for most stations. Dennis suffered a debilitating injury last November when he fell in his home and suffered a spinal cord injury.

“Dennis may have some physical limitations at the moment, but his wit, wisdom, insights and passion are as strong and as clear as ever and we are delighted at his spirit and resolve to return to his audience,” said Salem Senior VP of Spoken Word, Phil Boyce. “We want Dennis to remain a part of the Salem family and want his millions of loyal fans to continue to hear his voice. Affiliates of Charlie will continue to get the Kirk show with no interruption, and affiliates of Dennis will soon get Charlie Kirk as a strong and able replacement.”

From now until June 3rd, Salem will continue to use Jack Posobiec as the substitute host in the third hour for Charlie Kirk and Dennis Prager affiliates. Posobiec is a podcast sensation, with over 3.1 million followers on X. Dennis will take over that hour and return to his seat as a national radio talk show host. He will continue with his insight and wisdom on the day’s top issues, as well as his passion for “The Happiness Hour” and “The Male Female Hour.”

Both Kirk and Posobiec, young conservatives who certainly have a commanding influence and presence, can boast of impressive social media follower metrics. Kirk has close to 5 million followers on X, while Posobiec has just over 3 million followers. 

Also on Wednesday, Kirk put out a post over X sharing the news, which he says he's "incredibly humbled" about. He also refers to Prager as his "friend," and notes the move is "as [Prager] continues his recovery."

Prager has also been a contributor for Creators Content and Townhall has published his columns, usually on Tuesday mornings. Another Creators Content contributor, Larry Elder, who is also part of Salem, penned a column last week calling on President Donald Trump to award Prager with the Medal of Freedom once he returns. 

