The View Co-Host Drops Embarrassingly Shameful Take on Trump's Bonuses to Our Troops

Was Whoopi Goldberg drunk when she said this on The View today? This show is the worst: a 60-minute block that makes the case for ending women’s suffrage every day. It’s anti-Trump, so it’s perfect for the insufferable legions of white wine-guzzling suburban lefty women out there. It does stroke their egos in the same fashion that CNN and MS Now do for the progressive Left writ large.

They were talking about President Trump’s address to the nation, where once again he was right. The inflation report this morning backed up what he said. But he also said he would be giving bonuses to our troops. A check for $1776 have been sent. That’s a good thing, Whoopi. But Goldberg thought this was a bribe for Trump to use the military to execute a coup or something later down the road.

Whoopi doubts Trump is going to pay the troops his announced $1,776 bonus, but then claims it's a bribe for them to back his plots:

"What he's doing is, he's thinking, 'if I make sure that the soldiers have what they need they'll back me and what I want, see?" pic.twitter.com/DBmKx6IfEN — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 18, 2025

This is not news or daytime talk. It’s conspiracy theory peddling, something that liberals disparage mightily. They’ve gone after conservatives for allegedly doing the same thing, peddling conspiracies, except ours turn out to be true.

Even Van Jones, who is not MAGA in any way, thought this was a good idea.

Sit down, Whoopi. We liked you better as a nun.

VAN JONES: "He's going to give money to soldiers. Listen, that's a good thing... Giving some money to our soldiers is a good thing." pic.twitter.com/P5xgbIlhjY — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 18, 2025

