VIP
Sorry Dems, Affordability Is Trump's Strength
New Emails Reportedly Show Direct Biden White House Involvement in the Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Reason Why Dems Are Torpedoing Their 2024 Autopsy Is Beyond Abused
Last Night's Presser on the Brown University Shooter Took Many Wild Turns
How You Know the Lib Media Realizes There's Nothing in the Epstein Files...
What Trump Did to the Kennedy Center Triggered a Level-Five Lib Meltdown
Retirement Accounts Come Roaring Back in 2025
Trump Just Made a Move That Would Make JFK Proud
Can the Dark Ages Return?
Buyer's Remorse? Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich Blasts State for Healthcare Worker Abortion...
Another Jewish Massacre on a Jewish Holy Day Is a Wake-Up Call to...
Virginia’s Incoming Democratic Governor Doubles Down on Bias
It Will Be Okay
Jon Ossoff Is Just Another Elitist Liberal
Tipsheet

The View Co-Host Drops Embarrassingly Shameful Take on Trump's Bonuses to Our Troops

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 19, 2025 6:30 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Was Whoopi Goldberg drunk when she said this on The View today? This show is the worst: a 60-minute block that makes the case for ending women’s suffrage every day. It’s anti-Trump, so it’s perfect for the insufferable legions of white wine-guzzling suburban lefty women out there. It does stroke their egos in the same fashion that CNN and MS Now do for the progressive Left writ large. 

Advertisement

They were talking about President Trump’s address to the nation, where once again he was right. The inflation report this morning backed up what he said. But he also said he would be giving bonuses to our troops. A check for $1776 have been sent. That’s a good thing, Whoopi. But Goldberg thought this was a bribe for Trump to use the military to execute a coup or something later down the road.  

This is not news or daytime talk. It’s conspiracy theory peddling, something that liberals disparage mightily. They’ve gone after conservatives for allegedly doing the same thing, peddling conspiracies, except ours turn out to be true.  

Recommended

Last Night's Presser on the Brown University Shooter Took Many Wild Turns Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS THE VIEW WHOOPI GOLDBERG

Even Van Jones, who is not MAGA in any way, thought this was a good idea.  

Sit down, Whoopi. We liked you better as a nun. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Last Night's Presser on the Brown University Shooter Took Many Wild Turns Matt Vespa
How You Know the Lib Media Realizes There's Nothing in the Epstein Files to Get Trump Matt Vespa
Can the Dark Ages Return? Victor Davis Hanson
New Emails Reportedly Show Direct Biden White House Involvement in the Mar-a-Lago Raid Matt Vespa
What Trump Did to the Kennedy Center Triggered a Level-Five Lib Meltdown Matt Vespa
The Reason Why Dems Are Torpedoing Their 2024 Autopsy Is Beyond Abused Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Last Night's Presser on the Brown University Shooter Took Many Wild Turns Matt Vespa
Advertisement