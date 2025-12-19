How You Know the Lib Media Realizes There's Nothing in the Epstein Files to Get Trump

Amy will have the full report later today, but the Epstein Files are being released. The Justice Department said it would honor Congress’ request to release all the documents. President Trump has given his blessing, and the trickle of information and photos released has been nothing but a nothing burger. It’s the Russian collusion hoax all over again. The liberal media and the Democrats hoped they could gash Trump on some pedophilic attack line. Every significant development since the congressional vote has put Democrats and their people in the crosshairs.

So, with the release of all the files expected today, here’s The New York Times with the key passage that shows perhaps liberals already know there’s nothing in them to get Trump (via NYT) [emphasis mine]:

Jeffrey Epstein was a “terrific guy” and “a lot of fun to be with.” He and Donald J. Trump also had “no formal relationship.” They went to a lot of the same parties. But they “did not socialize together.” They were never really friends, just business acquaintances. Or “there was no relationship” at all. “I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you.” For nearly a quarter-century, Mr. Trump and his representatives have offered shifting, often contradictory accounts of his relationship with Mr. Epstein, one sporadically captured by society photographers and in news clips before they fell out sometime in the mid-2000s. Closely scrutinized since Mr. Epstein died in a Manhattan jail cell during Mr. Trump’s first term, their friendship — and questions about what the president knew of Mr. Epstein’s abuses — now threatens to consume his second one. The controversy has shaken Mr. Trump’s iron hold on his base like no other. Loyal supporters have demanded to know why the administration has not moved more quickly to unearth the convicted sex offender’s remaining secrets. In November, after resisting months of pressure to release more Epstein-related documents held by the federal government — and facing an almost unheard-of revolt among Republican lawmakers — Mr. Trump reversed himself, signing legislation that requires their release beginning this week. Mr. Epstein had a talent for acquiring powerful friends, some of whom have become ensnared in the continuing scrutiny of his crimes. For months, Mr. Trump has labored furiously to shift himself out of the frame, dismissing questions about his relationship with Mr. Epstein as a “Democrat hoax” and imploring his supporters to ignore the matter entirely. An examination of their history by The New York Times has found no evidence implicating Mr. Trump in Mr. Epstein’s abuse and trafficking of minors.

It's done. Over. You lose again, liberals. Trump and Epstein were seen together many times, but never after 2008. You all know the reasons. Second, the events they were together at were weddings and other VIP events where the rich and famous were often seen. This is a small club. They all hang out. It’s not evidence of anything other than wealthy people hang out and are invited to grand events attended by other super-rich people.

Next.